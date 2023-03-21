Bangalore International  Film Festival: Lens on cinema

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: Movie buffs can gear up as the city prepares for its annual film festival, the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes). In its 14th edition, the festival will be showcasing more than 250 films, which will be screened on 11 screens at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, from March 23-30.

One of the highlights of this edition is a masterclass by V Vijayendra, screenplay writer of Baahubali and Kantara fame. Movies from various countries like France, Senegal, Iran, South Korea and Russia will be screened. Oscar-winning movies like The Whale and Everything Everywhere All At Once are also going to screen. The festival will see various competitions being held in various categories like Cinema of the World, Asian Cinema, Indian Cinema and Kannada Cinema.

This will be the first festival that Ashok Kashyap, who was recently appointed as the chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, is managing. It will also see a centenary celebration of Dada Saheb Award-winning cinematographer V K Murthy, who has worked on classics like Pyaasa, Kaagez ke Phool, Chaudhubin ka Chand.

“We are celebrating 100 years of cinematographer VK Murthy. He was one of the few cinematographers who received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. So we have some of his classics lined up,” says Kashyap, who has been a cinematographer in the Kannada film industry for over two decades.

According to Kashyap, this year they have tried to focus on throwing the spotlight on regional cinema, especially Kannada classics. “We are also showing some popular cinema of 2022 like Gaalipata 2,” says Kashyap.

To make things easily accessible, different passes are available digitally. “This year we have gone digital. Tickets can be booked on the phone,” says Kashyap, adding that the Chamber of Commerce, Suchitra Film Academy and Chalanchitra Academy have taken the charge of the distribution.

Now showing

The Whale: Darren Aronofsky (English)

L’Immensita Dir- Emanuele Crialese (Italian)

Everything Everywhere All at Once: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (English, Mandarin, Cantonese)

Black Girl: Ousmane Sembene (French)

VK Murthy Movies

1957 Pyaasa: Guru Dutt

1959 Kaagez ke Phool: Guru Dut

1960 Chaudhubin ka Chand: M Sadiq

1962 Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam: Abrar Alvi

Kannada Classics

Kasturi Nivasa: Dorai-Bhagavan

Sr Krishna-devaraya: B R Panthulu

Janumada Jodi: T S Nagabharana

America! America!!: Nagatihalli Chandra-shekar

