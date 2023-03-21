Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore International  Film Festival: Lens on cinema

In its 14th edition, the festival will be showcasing more than 250 films, which will be screened on 11 screens at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, from March 23-30. 

Published: 21st March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Everything Everywhere  All at Once

A still from the movie 'Everything Everywhere  All at Once'

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Movie buffs can gear up as the city prepares for its annual film festival, the Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFFes). In its 14th edition, the festival will be showcasing more than 250 films, which will be screened on 11 screens at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, from March 23-30. 

One of the highlights of this edition is a masterclass by V Vijayendra, screenplay writer of Baahubali and Kantara fame. Movies from various countries like France, Senegal, Iran, South Korea and Russia will be screened. Oscar-winning movies like The Whale and Everything Everywhere All At Once are also going to screen. The festival will see various competitions being held in various categories like Cinema of the World, Asian Cinema, Indian Cinema and Kannada Cinema. 

This will be the first festival that Ashok Kashyap, who was recently appointed as the chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, is managing. It will also see a centenary celebration of Dada Saheb Award-winning cinematographer V K Murthy, who has worked on classics like Pyaasa, Kaagez ke Phool, Chaudhubin ka Chand.

“We are celebrating 100 years of cinematographer VK Murthy. He was one of the few cinematographers who received the Dada Saheb Phalke award. So we have some of his classics lined up,” says Kashyap, who has been a cinematographer in the Kannada film industry for over two decades. 

According to Kashyap, this year they have tried to focus on throwing the spotlight on regional cinema, especially Kannada classics. “We are also showing some popular cinema of 2022 like Gaalipata 2,” says Kashyap.

To make things easily accessible, different passes are available digitally. “This year we have gone digital. Tickets can be booked on the phone,” says Kashyap, adding that the Chamber of Commerce, Suchitra Film Academy and Chalanchitra Academy have taken the charge of the distribution. 

Now showing 

The Whale: Darren  Aronofsky (English)

L’Immensita Dir- Emanuele Crialese  (Italian) 

Everything Everywhere  All at Once: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (English, Mandarin, Cantonese) 

Black Girl: Ousmane Sembene (French)

VK Murthy Movies 

1957 Pyaasa: Guru Dutt

1959 Kaagez ke Phool: Guru Dut

1960 Chaudhubin ka Chand: M Sadiq 

1962 Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam: Abrar Alvi

Kannada Classics

Kasturi Nivasa: Dorai-Bhagavan  

Sr Krishna-devaraya: B R Panthulu 

Janumada Jodi: T S Nagabharana 

America! America!!: Nagatihalli Chandra-shekar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore International Film Festival 14th edition Orion Mall
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp