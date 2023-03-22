Ferra Aero MoU with Dynamatic Tech  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ferra Aerospace India through Queensland-based Ferra Engineering Australia has inked an MoU with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd to enhance its scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing.

The MoU was signed by Ferra Aerospace MD and GM Sridhar Chintha and Dynamatic Technologies CEO and MD Udayant Malhoutra in the presence of Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Queensland Cameron Dick, CEO of Trade and Investment Queensland Justin McGowan and officials from the Queensland government during the Treasurer’s India Trade Mission.

Commenting on the partnership, Cameron said, “Support and advancement of companies like Ferra diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.”

While David Rogers, Group CFO - Ferra Engineering, said succeeding in these opportunities allows the strengthening of its industrial base within the Indian subsidiary, Udayant noted that the pact will enable the development of new products that are specific to customer requirements.

“This collaboration will fast-track the production and development of aerospace components using the state-of-the-art facilities and resources available at Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic in Bengaluru, India.”

BENGALURU: Ferra Aerospace India through Queensland-based Ferra Engineering Australia has inked an MoU with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd to enhance its scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing. The MoU was signed by Ferra Aerospace MD and GM Sridhar Chintha and Dynamatic Technologies CEO and MD Udayant Malhoutra in the presence of Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Queensland Cameron Dick, CEO of Trade and Investment Queensland Justin McGowan and officials from the Queensland government during the Treasurer’s India Trade Mission. Commenting on the partnership, Cameron said, “Support and advancement of companies like Ferra diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While David Rogers, Group CFO - Ferra Engineering, said succeeding in these opportunities allows the strengthening of its industrial base within the Indian subsidiary, Udayant noted that the pact will enable the development of new products that are specific to customer requirements. “This collaboration will fast-track the production and development of aerospace components using the state-of-the-art facilities and resources available at Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic in Bengaluru, India.”