Home Cities Bengaluru

Ferra Aero MoU with Dynamatic Tech  

This collaboration will fast-track the production and development of aerospace components using the state-of-the-art facilities and resources available at Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic in Bengaluru.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ferra Aerospace India

Ferra Aerospace India signing an MoU with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (Photo | Queensland Govt media statement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ferra Aerospace India through Queensland-based Ferra Engineering Australia has inked an MoU with Dynamatic Technologies Ltd to enhance its scale and capabilities in strategic aerospace manufacturing.

The MoU was signed by Ferra Aerospace MD and GM Sridhar Chintha and Dynamatic Technologies CEO and MD Udayant Malhoutra in the presence of Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Queensland Cameron Dick, CEO of Trade and Investment Queensland Justin McGowan and officials from the Queensland government during the Treasurer’s India Trade Mission.

Commenting on the partnership, Cameron said, “Support and advancement of companies like Ferra diversifies our economy and builds on our existing skills base in Queensland.”

While David Rogers, Group CFO - Ferra Engineering, said succeeding in these opportunities allows the strengthening of its industrial base within the Indian subsidiary, Udayant noted that the pact will enable the development of new products that are specific to customer requirements.

“This collaboration will fast-track the production and development of aerospace components using the state-of-the-art facilities and resources available at Ferra Aerospace and Dynamatic in Bengaluru, India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ferra Aero Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp