Minister junks claims of road through lake, greens differ in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports of a road being built through the Hosakerehalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Horticulture Minister and area MLA Munirathna stated that no permanent road is being built inside the Hosakerehalli lake. He, however, admitted that a temporary road was built only to clear silt.

“The lake is spread over 50 acres and silt over the last 100 years has collected there. With the monsoon round the corner and de-silting required, a good road was needed. The BBMP is taking up the work under the chief minister’s special grant,” he said. The minister contended that there is nothing illegal, and no realty firm is being helped. Everything is happening as per the rules. The silt will be removed and tender conditions are being followed, he said.

“The lake will be developed and it will also have a park. It will be a model lake in RR Nagar,” Munirathna stressed, further stating that following the confusion created by some people with ulterior motives, the BBMP has put up a banner related to the work to avoid rumours and negative publicity.

Corroborating the minister’s version, the Executive Engineer of BBMP Storm Water Drains, Megha said that as part of lake improvement, BBMP is building a retaining wall near the lake bund. “There is no information of a road being built. As far as I know, the retaining wall is being built by the SWD department,” said the BBMP official.

However, lake activists said officials here are not giving information about the work being done and hundreds of truckloads of debris are being brought inside the lake area. “The Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority has not given any approval and BBMP officials are not giving any correct information,” said Joseph Hoover, a conservationist. He added, “All will be at peace if the BBMP can issue a press statement assuring people that no road is being built in the middle of Hosakerehalli lake.”

