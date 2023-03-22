Home Cities Bengaluru

Minister junks claims of road through lake, greens differ in Bengaluru

Activists want press statement from BBMP

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hosakerehalli Lake

A banner placed by the BBMP at Hosakerehalli Lake in RR Nagar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports of a road being built through the Hosakerehalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Horticulture Minister and area MLA Munirathna stated that no permanent road is being built inside the Hosakerehalli lake. He, however, admitted that a temporary road was built only to clear silt.

“The lake is spread over 50 acres and silt over the last 100 years has collected there. With the monsoon round the corner and de-silting required, a good road was needed. The BBMP is taking up the work under the chief minister’s special grant,” he said. The minister contended that there is nothing illegal, and no realty firm is being helped. Everything is happening as per the rules. The silt will be removed and tender conditions are being followed, he said.

“The lake will be developed and it will also have a park. It will be a model lake in RR Nagar,” Munirathna stressed, further stating that following the confusion created by some people with ulterior motives, the BBMP has put up a banner related to the work to avoid rumours and negative publicity.

Corroborating the minister’s version, the Executive Engineer of BBMP Storm Water Drains, Megha said that as part of lake improvement, BBMP is building a retaining wall near the lake bund. “There is no information of a road being built. As far as I know, the retaining wall is being built by the SWD department,” said the BBMP official.

However, lake activists said officials here are not giving information about the work being done and hundreds of truckloads of debris are being brought inside the lake area. “The Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority has not given any approval and BBMP officials are not giving any correct information,” said Joseph Hoover, a conservationist. He added, “All will be at peace if the BBMP can issue a press statement assuring people that no road is being built in the middle of Hosakerehalli lake.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munirathna construction of road Hosakerehalli Lake
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp