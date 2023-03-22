Right-wingers pitch for ‘Hindavi’ meat, civil society criticises move 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Hosatodku (New Beginning), a Hindu festival, falling on Thursday -- a day after Ugadi, Hindu groups in Bengaluru are pitching for jhatka meat under the name ‘Hindavi’.

Mune Gowda, who struck upon the idea of ‘Hindavi’ tag and who promotes the jhatka cut meat among Hindus, said, “Last year, under the Hindavi brand, we opened four stalls in Bengaluru and on the outskirts. This year we have 18 stalls spread across Bengaluru. We have stalls in Kammanahalli, Ittamadu, Dasrahalli, Sanjay Nagar, Geddalahalli, Yelahanka, Indiranagar, Tannery Road, Horamavu, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and other places.”

‘Address real issues’

But activists criticised such plans by right-wingers. Maitreyi Krishnan, a member of NGO Bahutva Karnataka, said, “The efforts by Sangh Parivar to communalise issues and divide people will not be tolerated.

The real issues today are unemployment and the trampling of workers’ rights. Instead of addressing these issues, efforts to divide people on grounds of religion show their anti-people attitude.

Our Constitution speaks of the importance of fraternity, and we will do everything to ensure that it is upheld.” Echoing her, writer Divya Swamy said that as an upper-caste Hindu woman who is somewhat religious, she finds it ghastly when divisive forces cry wolf claiming “Hinduphobia”.

“Ugadi is a big festival for me, and according to tradition, the following day is celebrated with a meaty feast. Meat is an integral part of celebrating non-Brahmanical Hindu festivals. Most Hindus are not Brahmins. It should not be so hard to live and let live.” she said.

