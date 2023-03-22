Run to create awareness on water conservation in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to inculcate the idea of public participation in water conservation, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) will be organising ‘IPA Neerathon’, a Water Awareness Festival – Run for Water, conceived on the Centre’s ‘Water Vision @ 2047’ on April 9 at St Joseph’s Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road.

Over a thousand runners are expected to participate in IPA Neerathon 2023, including the entire construction fraternity of architects, builders and consultants. IPA has signed up with the cream of runners to be brand ambassadors.

“There is an urgent need to act now to conserve freshwater and reuse treated water. If we consider one drop per second of water being wasted would lead to a wastage of 130 litres of water from a single tap, a 2 mm stream of leaking water per second would amount to a wastage of 29,520 litres from a single tap, every month. It is therefore highly important to create awareness and behavioural changes that influence the way people look at water conservation.

Through IPA Neerathon 2023, we aim to create awareness to enable people to take small steps that would greatly help our future generations,” said B K Prasad, chair of the IPA Bengaluru Chapter.

IPA Neerathon will have three categories -- 10 km, 5 km and 3 km runs -- and will have 30 cash prizes, amounting to Rs 1.76 lakh.

While the 10k and 5k runs will be competitive categories, the 3k marathon will be a fun run. Those interested can register on the website: www.ipaneerathon.com.



