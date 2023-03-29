Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP’s celebrity push for high turnout 

City police commissioner Pratap Reddy said that voters should come out in large numbers and participate in the electoral process.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy along with BBMP Chief Commi­ssioner Tushar Girinath (extreme right) felicitate actor Anand, para-swimmer Sharat M Gaikwad and others in Bengaluru | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To create awareness among voters, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has roped in icons from various fields as part of the ‘Namma Bengaluru Icons’ programme.

International Badminton champion and recipient of the Arjuna Award, Anup Sridhar, international Kabaddi player and another Arjuna awardee Tejaswini Bai V, international para-swimmer Sharat M Gaikwad, tribal singer Mohan Kumar N, and Kannada actor Anand H (Master Anand) are the icons who will create awareness among voters, and inspire them for a better turnout on polling day.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “To ensure smooth voting, ballot paper and polling station information will be given 10 days in advance. Voters can also enter voter ID card details in the VHA software for information,” he said. “It is the duty and responsibility of every citizen to vote. Earlier, there were no facilities around polling stations.

However, when all facilities are provided, the turnout is very low,” Girinath added.  City police commissioner Pratap Reddy said that voters should come out in large numbers and participate in the electoral process.

“Bengaluru is a fast-growing city, but the polling percentage is lower than other cities,” he said. Special Commissioner of Election Division, Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru City ZP, and Chairman of District SVEEP Committee, Sangappa, additional district election officer Dr Harish Kumar were present.

