Home Cities Bengaluru

Digital addiction the new bane in villages

Doctors counsel children addicted to phones in rural areas

Published: 29th March 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, addiction

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not just city dwellers who are battling fatigue, lack of sleep, headaches, and red eyes, besides irritability and quarrels with families. Even those living in the relatively quieter environs of villages are facing the issue of digital addiction.

Doctors have found that rural populations are increasingly getting addicted to mobiles and technology, and are as much in need of counselling as people in urban areas are. They said there is a need to create awareness among people about technology addiction and provide medical intervention when required. Dr HS Shashidhar, medical director, of Manasa Group of Hospitals, Chikkaballapur, said there is no difference in the number of people addicted to tech gadgets in rural and urban setups. People sitting near tea stalls in villages, thumbing mobiles, are a more common sight than those playing or doing other physical activities.  

During consultations with doctors, the most common complaint by parents is that their child refuses to eat without watching something on the screen. They say the child is adamant and does not obey them unless given a phone in hand. Digital detox centres, recently started by Dr Shashidhar, are first-of-its-kind rural centres set up to provide free consultations to children and parents.

Pranjali Chakraborty Thakur, a PhD scholar from the National Institute of Mental Health Sciences (Nimhans) also said that post-pandemic, technology addiction has become a serious issue. Nimhans started ‘Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinics' in 2014 to address the issue, and recently started a detox helpline to help counsel people to balance the use of technology in their daily routine. Thakur said that many parents call the helpline, seeking help to understand why their children are addicted to tech gadgets and take relevant measures to help them.

To extend help to people in rural areas of Karnataka, Dr Shashidhar plans to open ten more centres in Devanahalli, Yelahanka, Doddaballapur and other districts.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
city dwellers digital addiction
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp