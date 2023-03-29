Home Cities Bengaluru

No activity in Mallathahalli lake minus nod: Karnataka High Court to BBMP

The court directed that the BBMP should obtain their permission since the projects will violate Section 12 of the Act.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to deny permission for any construction, commercial and recreational activities at Mallathahalli lake. Based on a PIL, a Division Bench of Justices B Veerappa and Venkatesh Naik directed that an individual or any group or political party should not be allowed to use the tank area for recreation or celebrations to protect the tank. 

Social activist Geetha Misra moved the court challenging BBMP’s decision to allow RR Nagar constituency BJP leader Govindaraju to erect a Shiva statue on the tank bund for Shivaratri in February, violating Section 12 of the Karnataka Conservation and Development Authority Act. 

“Since the total area of the tank is 71.18 acres, the water spread area of 42 acres which is now increased to 44 acres, should not be allowed to decrease. It must be ensured that no individual or group or political parties be allowed to construct any permanent structure within the tank area or pollute the water in the lake area or in the Kalyani,” the court said. 

The court also said the authorities should ensure that the Kalyani is cleaned immediately after the 
festivities and that the Kalyani water should not merge with the tank water or vice versa. The BBMP counsel submitted that the construction of a glass house and the hanging bridge will be put on hold, and will not start without the court’s permission. 

The court directed that the BBMP should obtain their permission since the projects will violate Section 12 of the Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BBMP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp