No activity in Mallathahalli lake minus nod: Karnataka High Court to BBMP

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to deny permission for any construction, commercial and recreational activities at Mallathahalli lake. Based on a PIL, a Division Bench of Justices B Veerappa and Venkatesh Naik directed that an individual or any group or political party should not be allowed to use the tank area for recreation or celebrations to protect the tank.

Social activist Geetha Misra moved the court challenging BBMP’s decision to allow RR Nagar constituency BJP leader Govindaraju to erect a Shiva statue on the tank bund for Shivaratri in February, violating Section 12 of the Karnataka Conservation and Development Authority Act.

“Since the total area of the tank is 71.18 acres, the water spread area of 42 acres which is now increased to 44 acres, should not be allowed to decrease. It must be ensured that no individual or group or political parties be allowed to construct any permanent structure within the tank area or pollute the water in the lake area or in the Kalyani,” the court said.

The court also said the authorities should ensure that the Kalyani is cleaned immediately after the

festivities and that the Kalyani water should not merge with the tank water or vice versa. The BBMP counsel submitted that the construction of a glass house and the hanging bridge will be put on hold, and will not start without the court’s permission.

The court directed that the BBMP should obtain their permission since the projects will violate Section 12 of the Act.

