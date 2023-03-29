Home Cities Bengaluru

Right moves

This Pilates instructor who trained under a disciple of Joseph Pilates - the founder of the discipline - was in the city
 

Published: 29th March 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Pilates Centre

The Pilates Centre in Colorado

By Sakshi Jhawar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  We need to be supple like a cat,” says Amy Taylor Alpers, a second-generation Pilates teacher and co-founder of The Pilates Centre in Colorado, who was recently in Bengaluru to share her expertise on the fitness technique. Relatively new in India, Pilates – for the uninitiated– is a type of exercise that emphasises the development of strength, flexibility, and endurance through a series of controlled movements.

Alpers places a strong emphasis on the value of correct alignment and conscious movement. “Instead of the artificial discipline that results from 21st century living like sitting on chairs and working on computers and always being on our own, Pilates restores you to sort of being a primal human. It’s total body fitness with the goal of uniformly developing you,” says Alpers.

In addition to an introductory workshop, she also taught and conducted workshops and lessons at Pilates for Wellbeing on Lavelle Road. The event coincided with the launch of India’s first Classical Pilates Teacher Training Academy by Kavita Prakash, the only licensed teacher trainer for the Pilates Centre in Asia.

With over 35 years of experience, Alpers got into the teaching of Pilates quite by chance. A dancer who studied at The Julliard School, she then performed in New Jersey with The Garden State Ballet and graduated from New York University with a BA in dance and an MFA in dance history. She was severely injured while dancing which made her rethink her course.

She turned to Pilates to help her heal after getting hurt and discovered that it also gave her a new love. “My sister and I received our Pilates instruction directly from Romana Kryzanowska, who served as Joseph Pilates’ main protégé and continued his work as authentically as possible following the latter’s death in 1967,” says Alpers, who then established her own Pilates centre in Boulder, Colorado, USA along with her sister. “I couldn’t have imagined that as a Pilates instructor, I would travel to so many countries,” she says.

According to a recent fitness report, Pilates has seen a 38 per cent increase in popularity as people look to incorporate it into their fitness routines. Often compared to yoga, we ask her the difference between the two.

“It’s actually much more of a western fitness technique that uses equipment, but it shares yoga’s profound body awareness and mental attention, and some of Pilates’ movements are extremely comparable. Pilates is great for reducing stress, improving full body health, developing stronger muscles, toning, and making one more flexible,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amy Taylor Alpers The Pilates Centre
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp