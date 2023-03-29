Rs 125 crore dues: BBMP offers a one-time settlement  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a one-time settlement scheme to recover the dues from state and central government agencies and its undertakings.

The scheme shall be forced for six months from the date of the issue of the government order on March 27.

“The BBMP aims to mop up about Rs 200 crore of additional revenue from this scheme,” said RL Deepak, BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue Department.

According to the BBMP Revenue department, total dues are to the tune of over Rs 125 crore.BBMP officials said that notices have been sent to many agencies of the central and state governments for settling their property taxes and arrears. However, they have ignored the notices, which has resulted in mammoth dues.

Deepak said that the Palike had sent its recommendations to the government to amend laws regarding property tax schemes and arrear collection. The amendment would facilitate the collection of dues to BBMP, and settle all pending petitions/suits filed by the central and state government bodies in various courts regarding property tax and arrears.

