Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 125 crore dues: BBMP offers a one-time settlement  

Deepak said that the Palike had sent its recommendations to the government to amend laws regarding property tax schemes and arrear collection.

Published: 29th March 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Wikimedia Commons)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a one-time settlement scheme to recover the dues from state and central government agencies and its undertakings.

The scheme shall be forced for six months from the date of the issue of the government order on March 27.
“The BBMP aims to mop up about Rs 200 crore of additional revenue from this scheme,” said RL Deepak, BBMP Special Commissioner, Revenue Department.

According to the BBMP Revenue department, total dues are to the tune of over Rs 125 crore.BBMP officials said that notices have been sent to many agencies of the central and state governments for settling their property taxes and arrears. However, they have ignored the notices, which has resulted in mammoth dues.

Deepak said that the Palike had sent its recommendations to the government to amend laws regarding property tax schemes and arrear collection. The amendment would facilitate the collection of dues to BBMP, and settle all pending petitions/suits filed by the central and state government bodies in various courts regarding property tax and arrears. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp