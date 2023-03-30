Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru needs autos, bike taxis, but they have to be regulated: Experts  

On the other hand, bike taxi riders are demanding a safe environment to operate bike taxis.  

Published: 30th March 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Autorickshaw drivers waiting for customers at the Central Bus Stand in Tiruchy on Monday. (Photo: MK Ashok Kumar | EPS)

Representational image

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the tussle between autorickshaw drivers and bike taxi riders, mobility experts say that both are unique modes of transport in developing economies like India and urge that both can have a complimentary role if they are regulated. They point out that the bike taxi concept is in practice in other countries for decades, aiding short trips and providing first and last-mile connectivity. 

Of late, there have been many instances of auto drivers attacking bike taxi riders and urging the government to impose a ban on bike taxis. On the other hand, bike taxi riders are demanding a safe environment to operate bike taxis.  

Autorickshaw drivers spar with police personnel, during a protest against the state government demanding a ban on whiteboard bike taxis, in Bengaluru on Monday | Shashidhar Byrappa

Urban mobility expert Shreya Gadepalli said bike taxis are a recent entrant in the Indian market, but have been around for decades across the developing world, especially Southeast Asia and Africa, as a popular informal transport service.

“Bike taxis manage to cut through traffic snarls, getting passengers to their destinations quickly, and at a low fare. No wonder they are gaining traction in Indian cities, especially among young men” she said.

“Bike taxis are a competition to not only auto rickshaws but also bus services which suffer from poor last-mile connectivity. Bikes are hard to compete with for short and medium-distance trips,” Shreya added but highlighted the need for regulation to ensure the safety of both passengers and drivers. 

An expert from the Indian Institute of Science, Dr Ashish Verma, said, “Both auto-rickshaws and bike taxis are unique modes that are more typical in developing economies like India and other similar countries and not so much in developed economies.”

He lamented that both autos and bike taxis are unregulated, because of which, the tussle for livelihood is happening. He adds that if regulated regularly, both can have complementary roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
autorickshaw drivers bike taxi riders mobility experts
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp