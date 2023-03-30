Home Cities Bengaluru

Big on billboards: Actor Iti Acharya to work with international rapper Merlin Babaji

The music video’s trailer was out on the Times Square billboard in New York City 

Published: 30th March 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Iti Acharya

Actor Iti Acharya

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Actor Iti Acharya has her eyes set on the international market with her latest venture Love Her Too Much by international rapper Merlin Babaji, better known for Vibes and Run the City. The song, which is produced by the city girl along with being a part of it, was launched at Times Square on March 20. 

This is the second time that Acharya’s work has been on the Times Square billboards, but the actor says the euphoria is still the same. “It was the second time I was seeing myself on the billboards of Times Square. The first time was for a fashion brand. Since it is the second time, I thought I was used to the excitement, but it was still surreal when I saw myself on the board. I can never get used to the feeling.

And this time it was a bigger billboard so the excitement was different,” says a visibly excited Acharya. 
The song is sung by American rapper, Merlin Babaji, who Acharya got in touch with through her brother. “My brother graduated from Berklee College of Music. Since I have also lived in the USA, I know some people in the music fraternity. Merlin was one such. I came across his work and found him interesting. So I thought why not collaborate,” says Acharya. 

The actor describes Babaji to be quite ‘shy’. “He is not into making music videos and promotions. He has a very niche following. When I suggested collaborating, he suggested I sing. I just laughed it off. But on a serious note, I just thought I should give it a try,” he says. 

Working in the Kannada film industry, Acharya says it was not easy for her to break into the American music industry. “I am already an actor in India and have seen the fandom here. I have been networking with a lot of different international entertainment industries. That’s what my visit to the Cannes Film Festival was all about. Now you might see so many Indian faces in international film festivals but when I started it some four-five years ago, it was big,” says Acharya, adding many were surprised that she is not focusing on her already-established career and instead, trying to start afresh. 

Currently, Acharya is working on the logistics of getting the video to India. “At the moment, the video is out in the US. After it hit the billboards, we got a great response. So rather than just a regular release, we are thinking of releasing it with a music label, for which I am in talks already,” says Acharya, adding if things work out, then the video will be out in India this weekend. On the movie front, she will be seen in a Kannada movie, King & Queen, and is acting and co-producing an independent English-Hindi movie.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Iti Acharya Love Her Too Much Merlin Babaji
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp