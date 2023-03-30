Bengaluru needs 37K poll officials: BBMP Chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per protocol, 37,000 polling officials are needed in Bengaluru, and the BBMP plans to source the data from 68,000 persons. At present, data for 42,000 people are ready, BBMP Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer Tushar Girinath, and Special Commissioner Ujwal Kumar Ghosh stated.

The officials said that 3,500 more persons will be ready in a few days, and will include bank employees, most of them from Group B and C. From Group D, 6,000 persons will be roped in, they said.

Regarding urban voter apathy, voter turnout in 2018 was low, compared to 2013. Girinath said to ensure voting percentage goes up this election, meetings are being held with resident welfare associations, and they will be encouraged to conduct awareness forums about voting.

On VVPAT machines, Girinath said the machines had already arrived, and the first-level check was done four days ago.

“We need to inform political parties and ask them to come and check. Five per cent of the machines are already used for training of officials and are marked with yellow stickers. The unused machines are marked with green stickers, and will be opened during voting,” said Girinath, adding that all protocols will be followed to store the machines in a strongroom.

