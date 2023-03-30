Home Cities Bengaluru

Work on ‘missing link’ in Bengaluru Metro’s Eastern Extension line picks up pace

A senior BMRCL official said the span running 31 metres was being readied between pillars 26 and 27.

Published: 30th March 2023

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major step towards completion of the crucial missing link in Bengaluru Metro’s Eastern Extension line, the final segment out of 72 numbers was erected on Tuesday. With the completion of this job, the elevated viaduct portion (on which tracks are laid) between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura Metro stations, has been completed, bringing the possibility of completing the line by June-end, a reality. 

ITD Cementation is carrying out work for BMRCL. A Metro source said, “The viaduct comprises 72 segmental spans, five composite girders and one open web girder across the Bengaluru-Salem railway line. The last span, running 31 metres, was launched on Monday (March 28) and 11 segments had to be erected on it. The final segment work was completed on Tuesday.”

A senior BMRCL official said the span running 31 metres was being readied between pillars 26 and 27. A segment runs 3 metres, is 2.1 metres in height and is 8.8 metres wide. They were being transported from the yard at Kanchenahalli, he said. The portion between K R Pura and Benniganahalli was completed earlier, and work is on along the stretch towards Baiyappanahalli.  The challenging job of creating an open web girder weighing 550 tonnes was launched above the Bengaluru-Salem railway tracks on February 3.

Asked about other works to be completed, another Metro official said, “The tracks have to be laid and Benniganahalli Metro Station (old name Jyotipura) has to be completed. The skeletal structure for the station is in place. Trial runs have to be completed, and CMRS called for a safety inspection,” he said. BMRCL was on course to complete it within three months, he added.  

With the launch of the 13.71km line between K R Pura and Whitefield Kadugodi on Saturday, non-completion of the nearly 3 km link between K R Pura and Baiyappanahalli came in for much criticism as Metro connectivity gets disrupted mid-way. 

