Election rallies may hamper bus services, worry commuters in Bengaluru

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Election Commission announced the Assembly poll schedule, commuters who take BMTC and KSRTC buses are worried that political parties might hire buses for rallies, hampering regular services. Commuters hoped that bus corporations remember their primary job is to give proper services to people, and not cancel buses or drastically change schedules as a result of buses being hired for rallies.

KSRTC is already struggling with a shortage of buses in rural parts. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in the city on March 24, regular bus services were hit as BJP workers were ferried in large numbers from one event to another.

“Buses come at an interval of 15 minutes. But on March 24, I had to wait for over 45 minutes to get a bus to KR Market. The conductor said that at least four buses on that route have been hired for political events,” said a commuter from Kumaraswamy Layout. Shaheen Shasa of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a forum for bus commuters’ rights, said, “A large number of people every day depend on public transport. Their lives and livelihood depend on it. We are already facing contracting fleet size and staff shortage. Hiring buses for rallies will mount problems for people.”

“If the political parties care for the people, they should refrain from hiring buses for rallies,” she said. The total fleet size of all four road transport corporations-KSRTC, KKSRTC, NWKSRTC and BMTC -- is around 20,000. An official from one of the corporations said they can accept bookings up to 15 per cent of the total fleet without affecting regular services. They charge Rs 57.50 per km with a minimum of Rs 11,500 per day, irrespective of the seating capacity. BMTC MD Sathyavathi said they haven’t received any bulk bookings yet. KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar did not respond.

