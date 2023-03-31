Home Cities Bengaluru

Nimhans to get Rs 100 crore for brain and mind research centre

The capacity-building component of CBM’s work will entail better methods of public engagement, with interventions around severe mental illnesses, to reduce stigma and enhance awareness.   

Published: 31st March 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies has announced a grant of Rs 100 crore to the  NIMHANS and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), to set up the Centre for Brain and Mind (CBM). The grant will enable long-term research and practice to provide relief to patients diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia and addiction.

An MoU was signed, under which the foundation will support the activities of the CBM for the next five years, starting in April. It will pursue long-term research and capacity building for both research and practice in the mental health field. Rohini Nilekani, chairperson, of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, said, “Mental health is an area that demands more attention and support.

The recent pandemic brought out this need even more starkly. The Centre for Brain and Mind hopes to build an ecosystem for the larger community of mental health practitioners. Its research on five critical disorders, which will no doubt be pathbreaking, will be open-sourced to allow more innovation in both academics and practice.”

Experts opined that the grant will strengthen existing research practices, allow the database and repository to become open source, and reach its potential of maximum utilisation by scientists all over the world. The capacity-building component of CBM’s work will entail better methods of public engagement, with interventions around severe mental illnesses, to reduce stigma and enhance awareness.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMHANS brain and mind research centre
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp