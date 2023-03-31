University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering staff salaries in doubt, students protest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of students from University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) protested against their management on Thursday amid reports that the state-run institution is unable to pay its staff due to a fund crunch. Students joined the protest along with teacher unions and alumni against lack of funds for basic needs and staff salaries.

Recently, the government had given UVCE autonomous status, allowing it to be developed on the lines of an IIT, and take its own financial decisions. The recent budget had provided a separate allocation for paying salaries of UVCE staffers, which was earlier included under the Bangalore University allocation.

However, UVCE has asked BU to continue to pay salaries of their staffers for the upcoming year, as the money allocated to UVCE is not adequate.

BU stated they are unable to provide salaries for UVCE staff as no fund has been allocated to the university for it.

University authorities stated they will not be able to pay UVCE staff from March 31, and the staffers would be left unpaid for the month. UVCE students blamed the state government for the crisis.

