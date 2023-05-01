Home Cities Bengaluru

Raising brows in style

Bengalureans are going in for actor Deepika Padukone’s eyebrow look or Rashmika Mandanna’s natural brow look as microblading makes its way into the space  
 

Published: 01st May 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone's natural brow look

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A well-groomed eyebrow can change your entire look and make you look ‘sorted’. Earlier, it was only threading or waxing your eyebrows to get that perfect shape, but now fillers and tattooing of eyebrows seem to have caught the interest of Bengalureans. Interestingly, the trend right now in eyebrow perfecting is microblading which is gaining popularity, especially post Covid.

Microblading is a tattoo technique where the spaces of brows are filled and reshaped by drawing tiny lines to resemble the person’s hair. Anjali Sanghvi, proprietor of Anjali Sanghvi Cosmetic Studios says, “One of the most-asked celebrity looks is that of actor Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna’s natural brow look. Microblading is a trend that has become popular in India recently and people are still leaning towards natural hair strokes of microblading. They usually come in for a darker and fuller look, and the clientele is mostly those above 40 years,” says Sanghvi, a celebrity makeup artist specialising in semi-permanent makeup (SPMU).

Microblading leaves brows looking natural, says Dr Sajesh T K, a master brow instructor of EAA Brows. “Most of our clients opt for microblading which comes in the semi-permanent makeup category. Post Covid, people are focusing more on eyebrows which highlight the face. Currently, we have clients from Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu who prefer microblading. This is because it makes the brows fluffy and thick. Three years ago, it was more about natural-looking brows. Now, it is about getting darker and fuller brows,” shares Sajesh, adding they don’t suggest microblading unless it suits the client’s face. 

Zorain Khaleeli, founder of Zorains Studio points out that brow trends can actually be broken into two categories – temporary and semi-permanent. “While microblading, which falls in the semi-permanent category, is a trend right now, other trends in focus include those which are temporary such as feathered or bushy brows. Brow lightening is also catching up in the Indian market along with the trend of coloured brows which add some fun. Plums and deep blues bring a twist to the makeup look,” says Khaleeli. 

