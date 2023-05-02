Home Cities Bengaluru

Old-school picnics find spot in new normal

Good ol’ picnics are coming back with a bang as Bengalureans crave outdoor experiences especially after the pandemic

Published: 02nd May 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s summer and Bengalureans usually throng Cubbon Park for mini picnics. However, with rules that do not permit food items have played spoilsport for many. But if you are still looking forward to having that picnic experience, there are various groups in the city that are curating and customising them. 

Like njh at Malaikal, a community space run by Saritha Hegde, who organises customised picnics. Hegde, who started this a couple of years ago, says the idea came about when she started missing outdoor outings. “The idea of a pet-friendly space was important to me. People have been indoors since the pandemic and are looking to get away. They just want to experience the simple pleasures of life like walking barefoot on grass. So I decided to create something on those lines myself,” says Hegde. 

Bhawna Rao and Shwetha Gupta 

The spot is usually at her farmhouse in Malaikal, a short drive from the city. “A picnic may be under a tree or even a machan. We also have a table for one so there’s no need for a minimum headcount,” says Hegde, who charges about Rs 1,500 per person for those who want to use the space sans food or Rs 3,000 for a three-course meal. 

Another community group called The Picnic Company, founded by Shwetha Gupta and Bhawna Rao, also curates personalised experiences of old-school picnics. “We started during the cold so obviously there were no options for people to step out. While I have a background in the travel industry, my partner is from the hospitality sector. So we thought there should be something that we can curate, which can keep people active and entertained. It was just a random thought that led to the inception,” says Rao. 

They usually cater to a group of 30-40 people, where they serve numerous options – from Indian to Oriental. “We do the whole setup with zero waste. We don’t use any plastics,” she adds. Bengalureans may be spoilt for dining-out choices but they still prefer personalised options. Haya Rukiya, a content manager, says, “Going to any bar is pretty much the same experience. Sometimes it’s nice to have a more wholesome experience.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp