Old-school picnics find spot in new normal

BENGALURU: It’s summer and Bengalureans usually throng Cubbon Park for mini picnics. However, with rules that do not permit food items have played spoilsport for many. But if you are still looking forward to having that picnic experience, there are various groups in the city that are curating and customising them.

Like njh at Malaikal, a community space run by Saritha Hegde, who organises customised picnics. Hegde, who started this a couple of years ago, says the idea came about when she started missing outdoor outings. “The idea of a pet-friendly space was important to me. People have been indoors since the pandemic and are looking to get away. They just want to experience the simple pleasures of life like walking barefoot on grass. So I decided to create something on those lines myself,” says Hegde.

The spot is usually at her farmhouse in Malaikal, a short drive from the city. “A picnic may be under a tree or even a machan. We also have a table for one so there’s no need for a minimum headcount,” says Hegde, who charges about Rs 1,500 per person for those who want to use the space sans food or Rs 3,000 for a three-course meal.

Another community group called The Picnic Company, founded by Shwetha Gupta and Bhawna Rao, also curates personalised experiences of old-school picnics. “We started during the cold so obviously there were no options for people to step out. While I have a background in the travel industry, my partner is from the hospitality sector. So we thought there should be something that we can curate, which can keep people active and entertained. It was just a random thought that led to the inception,” says Rao.

They usually cater to a group of 30-40 people, where they serve numerous options – from Indian to Oriental. “We do the whole setup with zero waste. We don’t use any plastics,” she adds. Bengalureans may be spoilt for dining-out choices but they still prefer personalised options. Haya Rukiya, a content manager, says, “Going to any bar is pretty much the same experience. Sometimes it’s nice to have a more wholesome experience.”

