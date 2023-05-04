Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Bust’ing  the myth

This upcoming exhibition documents Bengaluru’s social, cultural, political and spatial milieu through the various statues and sculptures dotting the city 
 

Published: 04th May 2023 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

On a Pedestal is open to public between May 12-14, at Belaku Gallery, MG Road

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Starting in the mid-90s’, Benagluru, once a laid-back Garden City, known for its pleasant climate, has undergone rapid urbanisation, not only losing much of its lustrous green cover, but also witnessing enormous socio-cultural changes, as more and more people across the country move to the city in the hopes of a brighter future.  

An upcoming exhibition titled On a Pedestal at Belaku Gallery on MG Road tries to encapsulate these changes through an unexpected medium – the various statues and sculptures dotting the city. “When you normally think of art, you tend to think of art in galleries and whatnot, but it’s important to remember that statutes are also a part of the visual art culture. They are very important because they are a visual representation of a society’s perceptions and aspirations,” says Ravikumar Kashi, a city-based visual artist, author, and visiting professor at the RV College of Architecture. 

Along with his two colleagues, Madhuri Rao, a practicing architect, and academic, and Salila Vanka, a professor of urban social theory, Kashi was interested in finding out how the city and its populace were expressing themselves through visual art in recent decades and how it differed to pre-liberalisation. “The statues that were erected in the city before the 90s’ were mostly done either by the British or the subsequent governments.

But following Rajkumar’s death in early 2000, a lot of pro-Kannada organisations started to erect his busts across the city. Even in the case of Puneeth Rajkumar, several statues were inaugurated within days of his death,” he says, adding that statues have increasingly become a means to express not only political but also socio-cultural aspirations. “We initially expected to find a few hundred statues and sculptures dotted around the city but were surprised to find more than 700, mostly in West and South Bengaluru. Most of them are busts and statues of figures like Rajkumar and BR Ambedkar, while 100 or so are abstract and creative sculptures,” he adds. 

              Rani Abbakka, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar circle

Despite a considerable number of museums being located in Bengaluru, Kashi says that the city doesn’t have a museum culture similar to that of the West, where art exploration is encouraged from an early age, through art education. That has meant that the city’s populace doesn’t connect as much with the over a hundred or so abstract sculptures dotted around the city.

D V Gundappa, Bull Temple Road
Dandi March, Gandhi Bhavan
A contemporary sculpture

“Most of these sculptures are commissioned by the Bangalore Development Authority, unlike statutes of figures like Ambedkar, and Vivekananda, which are erected by the public themselves, although with support from local lawmakers,” he says. Kashi and his team also unearthed a curious fact through their research. “There are only about 13 statues of women in the entire city. Mother Teresa, Kempegowda I’s daughter-in-law Lakshmidevamma are among the ones who’ve been honoured with statues in the city,” he says. 

Furthermore, Kashi says the city has also witnessed a trend of ever-larger statues being erected, most of them as political and cultural markers. “Kempegowda’s statue at the Kempegowda International Airport is a prime example,” he concludes. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
On a Pedestal Belaku Gallery
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp