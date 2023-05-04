Home Cities Bengaluru

Midwife caught doing unauthorised abortions

The midwife carried out the procedures on a diwan bed in a small study room. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A midwife, Saujanya, who was allegedly practising midwifery without a licence at her house in Sira taluk in Tumkuru district, has landed in trouble for unauthorised abortion. 

Nodal officer of Karnataka State Comprehensive Abortion Service, Dr Chandrika BR said, “When I visited, no abortion was being performed, but several medicines, MTP kits, medical reports and disposed sanitary napkins amongst other things were found, confirming unauthorised practice,” she said. 

The midwife carried out the procedures on a diwan bed in a small study room. An FIR has been filed and further investigations are on.   

She noted that such cases of unauthorised abortions are prevalent in most parts of Karnataka as women with unwanted pregnancies tend to visit such clinics fearing disclosure and also to avoid hospital registration process.   

Unauthorised abortions can lead to death as well as morbidities like permanent infections, infertility, and spread of serious diseases, a release from the state health department highlighted. Lack of awareness about using contraceptives will lead to unwanted pregnancy and choice of fatal abortion.  

Karnataka health department stated that in abortion cases confidentiality is to be maintained as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act 1971. Hence, women must prioritise their health and only avail abortion services from a registered medical professional, the doctor said. 

