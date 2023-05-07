Hundreds of BMTC commuters suffer after service due to PM Modi's Bengaluru roadshow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of commuters had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow as they were left waiting for BMTC buses in many areas on Saturday. The Jayanagar bus terminal was shut entirely for a few hours. Many passengers had to wait till the roadshow ended, or had to walk and take alternative transport to reach their destinations.

A commuter, who wanted to go to KR Market from Sirsi Circle, decided to walk there instead of waiting for a BMTC bus.

Shaheen Shasha of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a bus commuters group, said, “Political parties are supposed to work for the benefit of the public. But this relationship was inverse. People are expected to put up and shut up in the service of politics and political parties.”

“Who pays for the price lakhs of people had to pay today due to the hours of blocked roads, unavailable buses and inability to go to work, or hospitals, or loss of business, and many other things that people have to do to get by and make a living? Why do we have to put our lives on hold for politicians to show off their power? And that too no less than the PM? Is this what a prime minister should do?” she said.

A BMTC official, who was present at the Jayanagar bus terminal, told TNIE that they have been directed by the police to shut the terminal. However, top BMTC officials maintained that buses were operated on alternative roads.

BENGALURU: Hundreds of commuters had to bear the brunt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow as they were left waiting for BMTC buses in many areas on Saturday. The Jayanagar bus terminal was shut entirely for a few hours. Many passengers had to wait till the roadshow ended, or had to walk and take alternative transport to reach their destinations. A commuter, who wanted to go to KR Market from Sirsi Circle, decided to walk there instead of waiting for a BMTC bus. Shaheen Shasha of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a bus commuters group, said, “Political parties are supposed to work for the benefit of the public. But this relationship was inverse. People are expected to put up and shut up in the service of politics and political parties.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Who pays for the price lakhs of people had to pay today due to the hours of blocked roads, unavailable buses and inability to go to work, or hospitals, or loss of business, and many other things that people have to do to get by and make a living? Why do we have to put our lives on hold for politicians to show off their power? And that too no less than the PM? Is this what a prime minister should do?” she said. A BMTC official, who was present at the Jayanagar bus terminal, told TNIE that they have been directed by the police to shut the terminal. However, top BMTC officials maintained that buses were operated on alternative roads.