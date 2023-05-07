Home Cities Bengaluru

Three more flights with Sudan evacuees reach Bengaluru

Operation Kaveri

An Indian Air Force C130 J flight carrying Indian stranded in Sudan has landed in India. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three more flights reached Bengaluru on Friday with 97 flyers from Sudan. While two flights came from Jeddah, a flight brought people from Addis Ababa for the first time. Two passengers have been sent for quarantine at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases. 

With the evacuation on friday, a total of 439 residents of Karnataka have returned through Operation Kaveri by now. While Bengaluru has operated five flights for the same, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kochi too have repatriated those from their states. 

The first flight to arrive from Addis Ababa reached Bengaluru at 8 am with 18 passengers, the second with 53 flyers arrived from Jeddah at 11 am, while the third came from Jeddah via Delhi with 26 flyers.

A release from Manoj Rajan, Commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority and Nodal Officer for Karnataka said, “The most extraordinary task was bringing the Indians stranded in Al Fashir town to Port Sudan located 1,800 km to the west, for which two buses were arranged by the Indian embassy. 

