Santorini vibes in Bengaluru!

BENGALURU: It doesn’t get bigger than this! Santorini’s timeless beauty meets Bengaluru’s cool Garden City vibe at Oia, the trendiest food and beverage destination in town. Spread over two acres, the newly-launched Oia offers the largest pub experience in this part of the continent and promises to transport visitors to the sun-kissed Mediterranean islands.
But what sets Oia apart is its unique Greek-inspired architecture featuring white-washed columns and arches, a blue dome clock tower, a central courtyard with canopied cabanas, an amphitheatre and a large koi pond with a charming wooden bridge. Going against the norm of a usual building, the architecture here plays with the naturally flowing peaks of a mountain, not restricted by height or linear form. A mythical land that resembles a large village with numerous levels and niches that allow a variety of seating experiences, each providing a unique mood and expansive views of the central water body.
The interiors of Oia are equally breathtaking, with intricately hand-drawn single-line sketches adorning the walls. Soothing waterfalls and foliage add a therapeutic touch, while the black-on-white terrazzo flooring adds to the larger monochrome environs. Every nook and corner is designed to be picture-perfect, making it an ideal spot for Instagram enthusiasts and food lovers alike to capture the perfect shot.
Lokesh Sukhija, a seasoned restaurateur, is the brainchild behind Oia, and after establishing several successful bars and restaurants, this latest venture is perhaps his most ambitious yet. He says, “Oia is truly one of my proudest achievements.” With a seating capacity of over 1,800 guests, Oia offers a premium food and beverage experience that has something for everyone.
The beverage menu boasts an extensive selection of craft brews, wines, spirits, and innovative cocktails. Despite its size and grandeur, the pub manages to maintain an intimate and welcoming atmosphere with a friendly and knowledgeable team. The signature cocktails include the People’s Obsession, Foxy & I Know It, Anivas Politan, and Taiyo, each with its unique blend of ingredients.
Oia’s food dishes are as impressive as its décor. The boozy vodka pani puri, edamame tokri tart, tandoori burrata in karari roti, Greek cheese samosa, and whisky garlic prawns are just a few of the many delicacies from around the world. From sushi to tacos, dumplings to pizzas, Asian curries to European plates and Indian meals, there is something to suit every palate.
Sukhija concludes, “Oia is not just a restaurant; it’s an immersive journey that takes you to the heart of Greece and leaves you with memories that will last a lifetime.” Whether you’re looking to host your office party, or just a casual day out with friends and loved ones, Oia is the perfect place to be.