Wrapped with love

Shades of Love
In the fashion and lifestyle space, The Tinted Story is offering premium sunglasses or eyeglasses as an ‘elegant’ gift for Mother’s Day. Their sunglasses come with UV 400 protection lenses and eyeglasses offer innovative clip-on and flip-up sunglasses.
Details: thetintedstory.com
A Mother’s Daycare
Schwarzkopf and Nivea have organised a care package filled with skincare and lifestyle products for Mother’s Day. From the cool mom who keeps up with all the latest hair colour trends to the one who is always on the lookout for homegrown ingredients in her skincare, there is something for everyone.
An Easier Life
For this Mother’s Day, e-commerce giant Amazon is offering their products to make a Mother’s day-to-day life easier. These products include the Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Alexa, the Kindle (11th Gen), the Fire TV Stick and the Alexa smart home combo.
Details: amazon.in
Walk With Style
Monrow Shoes has come out with a new range of lounge-leisure footwear crafted with soft, flexible, lightweight and extra-cushioned insoles for all mothers to walk with style and comfort.
Details: monrow.in
Vegan Delight
Cruelty-free brand Plum is offering a range of skincare products that keeps your skin ‘alive’ from within. Keep the bright years rolling with this regime with a day cream, night cream, specialist serum and under-eye gel.
Details: plumgoodness.com