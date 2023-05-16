Home Cities Bengaluru

Finally, Varthur Lake set to be silt-free in two days

Once work is done in a day or two, the silt-removal work from Bellandur Lake will be hastened. Last year, due to rain and protests from villages at the Vittasandra quarry pit, silt removal took a hit.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Varthur Lake is an important waterbody in east Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

Varthur Lake is an important waterbody in east Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Much to the cheer of lake warriors, Varthur Lake is being readied to hold rainwater during monsoon as 95 per cent of silt is cleared, and officials state that in two days, the water body will be free of Silt. According to BDA officials, so far 52 per cent of the silt from Bellandur Lake has been removed. Once the silt from Varthur Lake is cleared, more emphasis can be laid on Bellandur lake.

Assistant Executive Engineer, BDA Bellandur and Varthur Lake Rejuvenation, SS Aravind, said, “95.59 per cent of silt from Varthur Lake was removed and was transported to farms. Each truckload was GPS-monitored to avoid any discrepancies.

Once this work is done in a day or two, the silt-removal work from Bellandur Lake will be hastened. Last year, due to rain and protests from villages at the Vittasandra quarry pit, silt removal took a hit. Now that the issue is resolved, we will remove more quantity of the accumulated silt before monsoon. So far in Bellandur, 52.22 per cent of the silt has been cleared.”

The engineer said, unlike the silt at Varthur Lake, the silt at Bellandur Lake is unfit to be used in farming, and hence, it was decided that it be dumped in the Mylasandra and Vittasandra quarry pits. As the roads 
were not in good condition last year, villagers protested and stopped heavy trucks from entering the stretch, and hence, there was less progress, said the engineer.

Lake activist and member of Varthur Rising, Jagadish Reddy, said he is happy with the progress of silt clearance at Varthur Lake. However, he also expects the authorities to speed up Sewage Treatment Plant work, and garbage dumping and stop raw sewage from entering Raja Kaluves. He credited the development to effective monitoring from the Citizen Monitoring Committee.

“The diversion channel is near the lake and once STP work is complete, the diversion channel has to be removed. The channel often receives sewage and garbage. In case of heavy rain, the channel breaches, and the efforts will go waste both at Varthur and Bellandur,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varthur Lake rainwater monsoon Bellandur lake
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp