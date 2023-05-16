Skating on Thin Ice

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is panic in Cubbon Park. After the park’s horticulture department reinforced regulations in April, the most disappointing to the skaters’ community is not being allowed to use the park for their activity. As per the regulation, skaters are not allowed to skate in the park in large numbers. This comes as a shock as they have been frequenting the park on weekends for the better part of the last decade.

Even though the rule hasn’t been applied completely yet, Harshil Pansare who is a two-time national medallist in aggressive freestyle skating says there has been noticeable friction between the skaters and the Cubbon Park security guards lately.

“Even though skaters are still allowed in, the guards have notified that once a board is put up announcing their ban, they won’t be able to assemble in groups in the park anymore,” says Pansare, adding, “We have been skating in Cubbon Park for many years and I, myself, have been doing it for more than five years. Usually, skaters do not bother anyone. Since the news of the ban, we have been trying to get in touch with them but the authorities haven’t responded yet,” says Pansare.

Richa Singh, a new skater in the park, feels the ban would be unfortunate as the park is one of the best places for a beginner. “In these two years, I have seen our community grow. The infrastructure of the roads are good and there is no traffic. People are helpful as well and the community helps you grow,” remarks Singh.

Going against the sentiments of the skaters, S Umesh Kumar, president of Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association and Cubbon Park Walkers’ Forum, feels the skaters pose a threat to senior joggers. “Some of the walkers and joggers are over 80 or 90 years of age. I am concerned about their safety. Cubbon Park is not a playground, there are other places for it in the city. Cubbon Park is about greenery. People should come here and enjoy nature. But so many people are misusing the space,” says Kumar.

Divye Karde, founder of Bengaluru Skaters, a community that has been active for the past seven years, counters this by saying older citizens are supportive of the skaters. “I do not understand why the walkers would have an issue with us skating. I have seen many of the walkers, across ages, taking a break to watch us. We have children, as well as seniors over 80, also coming to learn.

So I don’t understand the issue. It seems like the authorities are not ready to have a conversation with us unless we physically meet. We’re seeing a decline in the number of skaters coming. Recently, I saw only about 20 people skating as compared to the 150-200 skaters who used to separately come between 8am and 4pm to skate,” shares Karde.

According to Balakrishna HT, deputy director of the horticulture department, they only wanted to disallow skating in large numbers, not skating altogether. “We have no problem with a few people skating in the park. But some of them are giving training services in the park without permission and charging money for it. When around 100 skaters come to train here, it becomes a commercial activity. A few people can skate all they want but we can’t allow such commercial activities in large numbers to be held in the park,” concludes Balakrishna.

