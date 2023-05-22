Home Cities Bengaluru

KCET ends with 93 per cent attendance, CUET starts

Meanwhile, CUET also began on Sunday, with 1.75 lakh students writing the examination on the first day across 271 cities and 447 centres.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A student runs towards the entrance of an examination centre of the Common Entrance Test in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) concluded on Sunday, while the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) also commenced across the country. With an attendance of 93.16 per cent on the second day, 2.43 lakh KCET candidates attempted the Physics and Mathematics paper of the 2.61 lakh candidates registered in total.

The tests took place at 592 centres across the state. Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Executive Director Ramya S stated that the Kannada language test will be conducted on May 22, Monday, for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at centres in Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Mangaluru, Bidar and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, CUET also began on Sunday, with 1.75 lakh students writing the examination on the first day across 271 cities and 447 centres. It will go on till June 6, across 26 centres in Karnataka.  Several students complained that they had to choose between CUET and KCET as the two examinations clashed on Sunday and alleged that thousands were affected by the overlap. However, KEA Executive Director Ramya said to TNIE that KCET would not be postponed as the probability of students appearing for both examinations at the same time was very low. CUET takes place in three slots during the next 14 days.

Candidates were given the option to choose their slots from 8.30am to 10.30am, 12pm to 2pm or 3.30pm to 6.30 pm. However, the first shift of the KCET examinations took place from 10.30am to 11.50am.
Ramya also stated that the KCET timetable had been published prior to the CUET dates and appeals to change the dates came just a few days prior to the commencement of the two examinations, making it impossible to postpone on short notice. CUET was initially scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 31, but had to extend by four days to accommodate more students writing it.

