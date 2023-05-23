Same old story: Falling trees, flooded homes, power cuts in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sunday’s hailstorm brought down more than 109 trees and over 600 branches across the city, damaging parked vehicles and forcing traffic diversions. A big tree crashed near Sir M Visvesvaraya University, KR Circle, while another fell on the embankment at Anand Rao Circle, crushing a luxury car parked at the spot. Another tree fell on a parked car and bike in front of Chitrakala Parishad on Kumara Krupa Road, leaving them completely damaged.

According to BBMP Control Room officials, there were complaints of over 109 trees being uprooted, and tree branches falling at random.

Gushing rain and drain water flooded at least 12 homes in Mahalakshmi Layout, and a fashion jewellery shop and other commercial establishments in Malleswaram. In Mahalakshmi Layout, the stormwater drain got clogged because wooden logs placed inside the drain for work on the retaining wall had fallen in due to the heavy downpour. The drain was also blocked because residents of the area had allegedly used the space to dry clothes, which had fallen inside.

“I have apprised the chief minister and deputy CM about rain damage in Mahalakshmi Layout. About 22 houses were flooded. Three cars, 15 two-wheelers, rations and other items on the ground floor were submerged in water which rose to 5ft. During Bommai’s tenure, we had got Rs 25,000 sanctioned for rain damage, and I have told the new government to give at least that much to the residents,” said MLA K Gopalaiah.

Similarly, there was 5-ft high water in Nihaan jewellery store which damaged the wares. Priya, the store owner, was in tears and said she was staring at a loss of around Rs 2.50 crore. “On May 27, I was planning a small function on the first anniversary of the shop, but on Sunday, my dream was shattered. The stormwater drain overflowed, and water gushed in from the surrounding roads. Some of the jewellery was washed away,” Priya said.

At other places, including RT Nagar, power cuts continued till Monday morning as falling trees had damaged power cables. Residents of Nrupatunga Lay­out, Vishnu Garden Hotel Ro­ad, Ganganagar, said power had snapped around 5pm Sunday and was restored only at 11am Monday.

