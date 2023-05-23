Home Cities Bengaluru

Spectacle of  Shame

Thespian Jyoti Dogra’s latest brings to the stage a thought-provoking reflection on self-shaming and modern norms on beauty.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Organised by the Prakriti Foundation, Chennai, as part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre, MAAS will premiere on May 25.

Organised by the Prakriti Foundation, Chennai, as part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre, MAAS will premiere on May 25.

By Dese Gowda
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the advent of social media, the notion of beauty has undergone a profound transformation. Scrolling through various social media platforms, one cannot miss the images of flawlessness – faces airbrushed to perfection, bodies moulded into unattainable shapes. But these carefully-curated portrayals of beauty are far from healthy and set an unrealistic standard that is not only unattainable but also actively harmful. 

In a new play MAAS, thespian Jyoti Dogra is tackling this phenomenon head-on, exploring the complexities of shame, body image and self-doubt that most endure as a consequence. “The play was developed through my own experiences with body image.

As I got older and out of shape, I noticed how people constantly comment on my body as if it was a bother for them. In India, it’s considered okay to comment on someone’s body, and even parents, partners, and close friends feel entitled to do so. This led me to explore the theme of body shaming and how it affects us,” Dogra shares, adding that over the course its development across three years, the play evolved from being about fitness to focusing more on shame.

Organised by the Prakriti Foundation, Chennai, as part of their 25th-anniversary celebrations in collaboration with the Bangalore International Centre, MAAS will premiere on May 25. In line with Dogra’s previous works in recent years, MAAS is a solo devised piece that uses ‘self’ as a starting point.  “The format of the show is more like a spectacle. It involves a 50-year-old actor on stage, which is me, inspecting my own body. It’s like I’m inviting the audience to join me in this inspection, just like aesthetic professionals who comment on someone’s appearance.

The play starts off on a funny note, but gradually becomes more violent (self-inflicted; starving in the name of dieting, for instance) and uncomfortable. I’m interested in exploring the relationship and power dynamics between the performer and the audience. It questions how we judge and shame others, and how that relates to our own power and insecurities,” she adds. 

As a subscriber of the Grotowski technique, Dogra’s process is unusual. Rather than working on a production based on a written script, the method involves developing the play based on a deeply personal experience. “I don’t sit and write them, I just get on the floor and start creating scenes. It involves a lot of abstraction, sound and something deeply personal. Not in a biographical way, but an experience that can become universal. For instance, the sound of a fan reminds me of exams or something like that. It also involves the body’s experience. How you feel when you’re in love, during winter, summer and so on,” she adds. 

Dogra says the play is for anyone in adulthood, but adamantly rejects the notion of expecting a predetermined response from the audience. “I believe it’s unfair to expect anything from them. I want them to have the freedom to engage with the work in their own way and not feel pressured to conform to any particular response,” she concludes. 

(MAAS will premiere at BIC, Domlur on May 25, 7.30pm. Details at bangaloreinternational entre.org) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unrealistic standard body image
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp