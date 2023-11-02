Leopard death in Bengaluru: Experts question operation flaws

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the five-day long operation to capture the elusive wild leopard ended on Wednesday afternoon, experts have raised many questions over the method and execution of the operation.

An expert working closely with the forest department, not wanting to be named, questioned why Section 144 was not imposed when such a massive operation was being undertaken. “It has always been observed that during any animal rescue operation, even an elephant rescue in a village, crowd management is the biggest challenge. Knowing very well that leopards are elusive and can remain easily camouflaged in their surroundings, why wasn’t the area cordoned off?” the expert questioned.

READ | Bengaluru: Elusive leopard found; animal dies after being shot by official in self-defence attempt

The place where the leopard was sighted is a human habitation, close to industrial and tech offices. It may be noted that on Tuesday evening, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre had asked citizens not let children play on the roads in the area, and advised adults not to venture out alone at night.

Citing reports obtained from direct sightings and CCTV, the expert also questioned why a tranquilliser dose was not prepared to dart the animal and ensure no one was injured. And why there was no proper planning to ensure the animal was captured alive.

Questions are also being raised as to why an experienced veterinarian was not part of the operation, when it was happening in a densely populated habitation.

Reacting to this, a senior police official said there was no need to impose Section 144. “Also, we cannot impose Section 144 immediately. A set of permissions is needed from the police commissioner, and anyway, there was sufficient police presence on the ground to control the crowd,” said the official.

Some experts also questioned the capability of the task force that was called from Mysuru. Experts questioned the need to shoot the animal.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Malkhade said all measures are taken during such rescue operations. “Since it’s a wild animal, one cannot predict what will happen next, anything can go wrong.”

WATCH |

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: As the five-day long operation to capture the elusive wild leopard ended on Wednesday afternoon, experts have raised many questions over the method and execution of the operation. An expert working closely with the forest department, not wanting to be named, questioned why Section 144 was not imposed when such a massive operation was being undertaken. “It has always been observed that during any animal rescue operation, even an elephant rescue in a village, crowd management is the biggest challenge. Knowing very well that leopards are elusive and can remain easily camouflaged in their surroundings, why wasn’t the area cordoned off?” the expert questioned. READ | Bengaluru: Elusive leopard found; animal dies after being shot by official in self-defence attemptgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The place where the leopard was sighted is a human habitation, close to industrial and tech offices. It may be noted that on Tuesday evening, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre had asked citizens not let children play on the roads in the area, and advised adults not to venture out alone at night. Citing reports obtained from direct sightings and CCTV, the expert also questioned why a tranquilliser dose was not prepared to dart the animal and ensure no one was injured. And why there was no proper planning to ensure the animal was captured alive. Questions are also being raised as to why an experienced veterinarian was not part of the operation, when it was happening in a densely populated habitation. Reacting to this, a senior police official said there was no need to impose Section 144. “Also, we cannot impose Section 144 immediately. A set of permissions is needed from the police commissioner, and anyway, there was sufficient police presence on the ground to control the crowd,” said the official. Some experts also questioned the capability of the task force that was called from Mysuru. Experts questioned the need to shoot the animal. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash Malkhade said all measures are taken during such rescue operations. “Since it’s a wild animal, one cannot predict what will happen next, anything can go wrong.” WATCH | Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp