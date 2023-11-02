Rajyotsava: Bengalureans paint city red & yellow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 68th Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated across the city on the 1st of November, and saw citizens in high spirits, taking efforts to paint the city red and yellow, the colours of the state flag.

The flag was hoisted in many parts of the city including offices, apartment buildings, parks and healthcare institutions. While women were seen decked up in red and yellow sarees, men were seen flaunting scarfs of the same colours.

Arun Sharma, vice president of Premier Grihalakshmi Apartments association, Jalahalli Cross, said, “We started the Rajyotsava celebrations with the lighting of diyas at 9am, followed by hoisting the state flag, and sang the state anthem.

The children actively participated in the cultural programmes with dance performances, rangoli decorations and also recited poems of famous Kannada poets.”

KSRTC and BMTC employees also celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava. As part of the ‘Karnataka Celebration – 50’ with theme ‘Hesarayitu Karnataka – Usiragali Kannada’, a tableau with models of BMTC buses, photos of Kannada Jnanpith award winners and other leading Kannada poets and writers was flagged off from the BMTC head office and travelled across the city. The tableau also had photos of the state government’s ambitious Shakti scheme.

In order to showcase the heritage and culture of the state, Kannadigas also created a 15*15 inch rangoli as a tribute to a Chalukyan emperor, Pulakeshin-II, at GT Mall. Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was also remembered on the occasion, as flags with his picture were spotted on different vehicles. The tableaux procession made its way through Chamarajpet as well.

