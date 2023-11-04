60 portable cabins installed under ‘Neravu Project’

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police have completed installing 60 emergency portable cabins, mainly for women but also for the general public, as part of the ‘Neravu Project’ in remote and crowded areas across Bengaluru. This project has been carried out under the Nirbhaya Scheme for the safety of women, but can also be availed by the general public in case of emergencies.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday, said two police personnel will be stationed at these cabins, which are equipped with a first aid box, fans, bunker beds, chairs, a sink, a washroom and emergency contact details. The mobile numbers of the jurisdictional police inspector and assistant commissioner of police will be displayed outside the cabins.

The idea is to ensure that the public — mainly women — get police help during emergencies in crowded and remote areas. The project was started two years ago, but due to problems in finding locations for cabin installations, and permissions from BESCOM and BWSSB, the project took time to be completed. Each unit costs Rs 5 lakh, and the total cost of the project is Rs 3 crore.

An official assigned to the ‘Neravu’ cabin at Freedom Park explained that in emergencies like woman facing harassment, chain-snatching and similar cases taking place in some crowded areas, it is difficult for the police to reach in time to help the victim. The officers assigned to the respective Neravu cabin will be able to take the situation under control till help arrives from the police station.

He said even in remote areas, women facing an emergency can seek help at these cabins, for immediate help.

The cabins act as the first response point in case of emergency in a particular location. However, the registration of FIRs would be done only at the police stations.

The officer also added that new mothers out with their babies can use the Neravu cabins for feeding as well.

