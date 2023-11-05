26-year-old 'in love' with cousin, murders her husband and sexually harasses her in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man murdered his cousin's husband in a bid to marry her.

The murder has been reported in Chandra Layout in Bengaluru.

The accused, Wahid Ahmed along with his brother, Matheen Ahmed (24), both painters and residents of Gangondanahalli, attacked Mudassir Khan near the Om Shakti Temple in Gangondanahalli in full public view on Thursday night.

Wahid Ahmed was allegedly troubling his cousin Ayesha Banu, for the past few months, to marry him. He had also threatened to kill her husband Mudassir.

On Thursday, Wahid and his brother allegedly sexually harassed Ayesha when she went to the rescue of her husband.

“On the day of the murder, Wahid allegedly spread rumours about Ayesha to her friend who stays near the temple. Ayesha, who came to know about this, went there accompanied by Mudassir. In a heated exchange, the accused initially tried to attack Mudassir with a machete. However, they later attacked him with a wooden plank. The brothers are also alleged to have outraged the modesty of Ayesha. Her other family members rushed to the spot and shifted Khan to a nearby hospital, but he could not be saved,” said an officer.

Later, based on a complaint by Ayesha, Chandra Layout police registered a case and arrested the assailants.

