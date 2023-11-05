Private hospital booked for administering expired meds in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man filed a complaint against a private hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, for administering expired medicines to his three-year-old daughter. The girl was taken to hospital as she had a fever. The complaint has been filed in Mahalakshmipuram police station.

J Kiran, a resident of Manjunath Nagar 1st Main filed a complaint and accused the private hospital of administering expired medicines. The incident took place on Oct 29th, when Kiran had taken his daughter to get her checked, as she had a high fever.

“After admitting the girl, a nurse reportedly administered her with multiple electrolytes and dextrose injection. Kiran, who was sitting next to his daughter observed that the medicine had expired. The medicine was manufactured in September 2021, and the expiry date was in August 2023. When he brought this to the matter of the hospital administration, he allegedly did not get a satisfactory reply. Kiran then shifted his daughter to another private hospital,” according to the complaint.

Speaking to TNSE, Kiran said that his daughter is yet to recover. “She was administered with the expired medicine in the wee hours of October 29th. Because of the expired medicine, my daughter has not yet recovered completely. The hospital staff were very negligent in their reply. She is slowly recovering after she was shifted to another hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hospital has reportedly suspended a nurse and a pharmacist and the same has been communicated to the police.

“Statements of the concerned from the hospital have been recorded. The hospital has informed us about the suspension of the two persons. They are extending complete cooperation in the investigation. Action against the suspects has been initiated as per law,” said an officer on part of the investigation.

A case of adulteration of drugs (IPC 274), sale of adulterated drugs (IPC 275), and causing hurt by the act of endangering the life of others (IPC 337) has been registered against the hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old man filed a complaint against a private hospital, Sanjeevini Hospital, for administering expired medicines to his three-year-old daughter. The girl was taken to hospital as she had a fever. The complaint has been filed in Mahalakshmipuram police station. J Kiran, a resident of Manjunath Nagar 1st Main filed a complaint and accused the private hospital of administering expired medicines. The incident took place on Oct 29th, when Kiran had taken his daughter to get her checked, as she had a high fever. “After admitting the girl, a nurse reportedly administered her with multiple electrolytes and dextrose injection. Kiran, who was sitting next to his daughter observed that the medicine had expired. The medicine was manufactured in September 2021, and the expiry date was in August 2023. When he brought this to the matter of the hospital administration, he allegedly did not get a satisfactory reply. Kiran then shifted his daughter to another private hospital,” according to the complaint.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNSE, Kiran said that his daughter is yet to recover. “She was administered with the expired medicine in the wee hours of October 29th. Because of the expired medicine, my daughter has not yet recovered completely. The hospital staff were very negligent in their reply. She is slowly recovering after she was shifted to another hospital,” he added. Meanwhile, the hospital has reportedly suspended a nurse and a pharmacist and the same has been communicated to the police. “Statements of the concerned from the hospital have been recorded. The hospital has informed us about the suspension of the two persons. They are extending complete cooperation in the investigation. Action against the suspects has been initiated as per law,” said an officer on part of the investigation. A case of adulteration of drugs (IPC 274), sale of adulterated drugs (IPC 275), and causing hurt by the act of endangering the life of others (IPC 337) has been registered against the hospital. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp