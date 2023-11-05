TNIE's chief illustrator Soumyadip’s cartoons delve into themes of humanity in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Cartoon Gallery in Bengaluru hosted an exhibition featuring 80 cartoons by Soumyadip Sinha, the chief illustrator at The New Indian Express, Chennai. The exhibition portraying Sinha’s work was inaugurated by BG Gujjarappa, a noted cartoonist, on Saturday and the artwork will be showcased till November 18.

Sinha shared insights into his creative process, emphasizing the importance of in-depth research before creating his cartoons. He explained that he delved into the articles to grasp the subject’s sensitivity.

He mentioned his preference to use neutral colours, incorporating other colours only when they hold specific meanings.

Sinha completed his master’s in Microbiology in Kolkata and was working in a microbiology laboratory. However, unable to devote time to his art, he quit his job. Sinha, speaking of his artworks said, his favorite artwork depicts a person swinging with a gun as it symbolizes how contemporary society finds fascination in consuming crime-related content through various mediums.

He expressed his current dedication to creating art that delves into the themes of humanity, with a particular focus on the subject of war. He underscores the significance of drawings and caricatures, which he believes have the ability to communicate messages that can be more impactful and resonant than articles.

Sinha also underscored the need for sensitivity and careful consideration in the artistic process, acknowledging that visual creations can speak volumes and convey meaning in ways written content may not.

