BBMP registers just 15K new voters in one month

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, the state capital that produces lakhs of graduates every year, has recorded only 15,000 new graduate voters in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits ever since the election commission of India issued a notification to register new voters, in September 30, 2023. Monday is the last date for registrations. Experts and officials blame political parties and others for not showing interest in getting more people registered.

Bengaluru graduate constituency polls will be held in June 2024. However, for MLC polls, preparations have to be done much earlier. Experts point out that only 15,000 voters registering in one month shows a lack of interest by various stakeholders, including the election commission, political parties, and others. Interestingly, in the previous polls, voter turnout was in the thousands, while the city had lakhs of graduates. Polls are held once in six years, and the elected member will be sent to the upper house.

Among other graduate constituencies in Karnataka, the Bengaluru graduate constituency records lesser voter registration and even fewer voters turn out on the poll day. In 2012, the constituency had 1.09 lakh registered graduate voters of which around 19,000 voters cast their vote. A similar less voters was witnessed in 2018.

Speaking to TNIE, political analyst, Prof Sandeep Shastri said that the voting per cent in Bengaluru for the last 32 years has always been the lowest. The Bengaluru Graduate Constituency is no exception. “Most of the additional registration which happens during the polls are not inspired by the sitting MLCs or candidates. The numbers will be maintained less and these additional voters will be from the party cadre. The candidates or MLCs do not show interest in getting more numbers as they fear losing polls. The disinterest among people is visible,” he said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, who is also the electoral officer of Bengaluru Urban, said 15,000 are from the BBMP limits. There is also Bengaluru urban district and we are hoping the number will cross 50,000.”

