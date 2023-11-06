Flyer forgets bag with diamonds in flight, sends cops & security agencies into tizzy in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman in her forties, who had forgotten to collect her bag with diamond ornaments and cash totally valued at Rs 5 lakh, sent cops and security agencies into a tizzy at the Kempegowda International Airport after assuming it went missing from Terminal 1. It finally turns out that the woman had left behind her bag in her seat in the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

The incident happened on October 29 when the flyer had come from Kochi to Bengaluru by an IndiGo flight (6E 702) in the morning and then took a connecting IndiGo flight from Terminal 1 to Ahmedabad. A source familiar with the matter told TNIE, “The bag contained a pair of solitaire diamond earrings and a ring which are worth nearly Rs 4 lakh. It also had Rs 1 lakh in cash.”

After reaching Ahmedabad, the woman realized that her bag was missing. Assuming it was stolen in Bengaluru before she boarded the flight, she contacted her friend in the city, Pranav Gambhir, and sought his help. Gambhir approached the KIA police station the same day and filed an FIR (Section 379 of IPC) about the missing diamonds and cash.

“A massive search was launched for it inside the airport both by the Airport police and Central Industrial Security Force,” a source said.

Another airport source told TNIE, “All the CCTV cameras were crosschecked and it was found that the lady had carried the specific bag in her hand when she crossed the boarding gate and headed to the aircraft. IndiGo was immediately alerted about it.”

The following day, an IndiGo staffer at the Ahmedabad airport found the bag near her seat, 13C, inside the aircraft. “The diamonds as well as the cash were intact. It was handed over to the Lost and Found section. She was asked to come to the airport and collect it,” the source said. The FIR was subsequently withdrawn by her friend in Bengaluru.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A woman in her forties, who had forgotten to collect her bag with diamond ornaments and cash totally valued at Rs 5 lakh, sent cops and security agencies into a tizzy at the Kempegowda International Airport after assuming it went missing from Terminal 1. It finally turns out that the woman had left behind her bag in her seat in the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. The incident happened on October 29 when the flyer had come from Kochi to Bengaluru by an IndiGo flight (6E 702) in the morning and then took a connecting IndiGo flight from Terminal 1 to Ahmedabad. A source familiar with the matter told TNIE, “The bag contained a pair of solitaire diamond earrings and a ring which are worth nearly Rs 4 lakh. It also had Rs 1 lakh in cash.” After reaching Ahmedabad, the woman realized that her bag was missing. Assuming it was stolen in Bengaluru before she boarded the flight, she contacted her friend in the city, Pranav Gambhir, and sought his help. Gambhir approached the KIA police station the same day and filed an FIR (Section 379 of IPC) about the missing diamonds and cash.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A massive search was launched for it inside the airport both by the Airport police and Central Industrial Security Force,” a source said. Another airport source told TNIE, “All the CCTV cameras were crosschecked and it was found that the lady had carried the specific bag in her hand when she crossed the boarding gate and headed to the aircraft. IndiGo was immediately alerted about it.” The following day, an IndiGo staffer at the Ahmedabad airport found the bag near her seat, 13C, inside the aircraft. “The diamonds as well as the cash were intact. It was handed over to the Lost and Found section. She was asked to come to the airport and collect it,” the source said. The FIR was subsequently withdrawn by her friend in Bengaluru. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp