Not just tobacco & alcohol, even air pollution contributes to heart issues: SJICSR Director

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases due to alcohol and tobacco consumption, lack of exercise, and stress, Dr CN Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), said that 10% of patients suffer from heart issues when exposed to air pollution.

Doctors have called it the “invisible killer” as it is a less recognized factor affecting more people now with the worsening air quality index in India. According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), India ranks second out of 252 countries in the pollution ranking.

Dr Manjunath explained that air pollution is an emerging risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and is not solely responsible for causing respiratory issues like bronchitis or asthma. The particulate matter (PM) less than 2.5 microns can pass through the lung barriers and flow into the arteries causing clot formation and blockages, he added.

Calling it the “new tobacco”, he said that 22 lakh people have died in India due to air pollution. Those working in industrial areas, busy roads, or energy supply and agricultural areas are at a higher risk of suffering from air pollution-related heart diseases, he added.

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research signed an MoU with state transport organizations, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for screening drivers for heart-related issues. Dr Manjunath suggested extending it to state police forces as they are exposed to stress and pollution on a daily basis.

The World Heart Federation has suggested formulating policies for supporting cleaner transport, energy-efficient homes, better municipal waste management, power generation, and access to clean fuel and technologies.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy also took to X on Sunday highlighting the need for concrete policies to tackle air pollution. On air pollution in Delhi, he said with acute exposure to increased PM 2.5 levels, the risk of death due to heart attacks is also likely to increase.

Air pollution is an important and under recognised risk factor for cardiovascular events. #HeartAttack

Higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) lead to endothelial dysfunction and slow flow in coronaries and systemic inflammation, leading to accelerated atherosclerosis… pic.twitter.com/2YW4lRX5x3 — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) November 5, 2023

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Amid the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases due to alcohol and tobacco consumption, lack of exercise, and stress, Dr CN Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), said that 10% of patients suffer from heart issues when exposed to air pollution. Doctors have called it the “invisible killer” as it is a less recognized factor affecting more people now with the worsening air quality index in India. According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), India ranks second out of 252 countries in the pollution ranking. Dr Manjunath explained that air pollution is an emerging risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and is not solely responsible for causing respiratory issues like bronchitis or asthma. The particulate matter (PM) less than 2.5 microns can pass through the lung barriers and flow into the arteries causing clot formation and blockages, he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Calling it the “new tobacco”, he said that 22 lakh people have died in India due to air pollution. Those working in industrial areas, busy roads, or energy supply and agricultural areas are at a higher risk of suffering from air pollution-related heart diseases, he added. Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research signed an MoU with state transport organizations, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for screening drivers for heart-related issues. Dr Manjunath suggested extending it to state police forces as they are exposed to stress and pollution on a daily basis. The World Heart Federation has suggested formulating policies for supporting cleaner transport, energy-efficient homes, better municipal waste management, power generation, and access to clean fuel and technologies. Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy also took to X on Sunday highlighting the need for concrete policies to tackle air pollution. On air pollution in Delhi, he said with acute exposure to increased PM 2.5 levels, the risk of death due to heart attacks is also likely to increase. Air pollution is an important and under recognised risk factor for cardiovascular events. #HeartAttack Higher levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) lead to endothelial dysfunction and slow flow in coronaries and systemic inflammation, leading to accelerated atherosclerosis… pic.twitter.com/2YW4lRX5x3 — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) November 5, 2023 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp