Bengaluru: 20-year-old married woman in quest of independent life, live-in partner immolate themselves

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old married woman from West Bengal and her 29-year-old live-in partner reportedly died by suicide in a service apartment on Sunday. They immolated themselves, police said.

The woman, who was married for two years, was pursuing a graduate course in nursing in Bengaluru. She had come in contact with her live-in partner, who provided home nurse services.

The couple checked into a service apartment in Doddagubbi, near Kothanur, on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, they poured petrol and set themselves on fire. The woman died on the spot, while her live-in partner succumbed to burns on Sunday night.

Police identified the deceased as Soumini Das and her live-in partner as Abil Abraham from Kerala. The woman had reportedly told her husband that she was unable to live with him as he wouldn’t allow her to lead an independent life. She had also told him about her live-in partner and expressed her wish to spend her life with him.

Soumini had gone to her hometown around three months ago, and on returning to Bengaluru, had developed a relationship with Abraham.

She had got a call from her husband on Sunday noon, and it is not yet known what transpired between her and Abraham after that. As the smoke started emanating from the room, the apartment staff rushed in and found both of them charred. They informed the police and rushed Abraham, who had 90 per cent burns, to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward. He succumbed to the burns around 10 pm on Sunday.

“The reasons for the incident are not yet known. Soumini and Abraham’s mobile phones are locked and need to be opened with the help of a cyber expert. Abraham’s details are being collected. The woman’s family members in West Bengal have been informed,” said an officer who is part of the investigation.

Kothanur police registered a case of unnatural death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

