Bengaluru, Mysuru to be developed as twin cities

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh said on Monday that the state government will initiate infrastructure projects to develop Bengaluru-Mysuru as twin cities.

Speaking to press persons before holding a closed-door meeting with district officials at the Government Guest House in Mysuru on Monday, Minister Suresh said, “CM Siddaramaiah wants the IT city and Heritage city to be developed as twin cities.”

“The state government is serious about initiating various infrastructure projects to develop Mysuru on par with Bengaluru city. The tier two cities like Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi will be developed by taking up infrastructure projects to develop them like Bengaluru,” he said.

Asserting that as part of the twin-cities initiative, around four to five flyovers or grade separators will be constructed across the outer ring road, including near Manipal Hospital connecting Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to address traffic bottlenecks, Minister Suresh said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has estimated that around Rs 2,000 is crore needed for the work.

“We will discuss how to generate the amount and the land that need to be acquired and the pros and cons of taking up the projects at the meeting. The work will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). If they don’t initiate the projects, the state government will take up the work. We will also construct the Peripheral Ring Road around the city. The detailed project report will soon be prepared.

These projects will ease the traffic in the city and remove bottlenecks,” he said. On the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) polls as the five-year term will end November 16, Minister Suresh also said the elections will be held as per the schedule and there will not be any delay.

“CM Siddaramaiah has already directed to hold elections as per the schedule. There might be a 15 to 20-day delay, but the election will not be postponed due to Lok Sabha elections. The notification will be announced within 45 days,” he said. On giving Mysuru Lok Sabha tickets for loyal party workers, Minister Suersh said he will be holding the first meeting to discuss ticket aspirants for LS polls.

