Two boys in soup for masking CCTV camera in Metro train  

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two Class 10 students of a reputed school, who blocked a CCTV camera inside the coach of a Metro train on the Green Line, have been booked under the Metro Act. This is the first time that such an instance has been reported on Namma Metro trains, said a source from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The duo was travelling from Konanakunte Cross to Jayanagar after school on November 9 when the incident occurred. “It was around 2 pm when the two boys were standing near the door. One of them took out a sticker and pasted it on one of the cameras near the door of a coach and was assisted by the other. Their classmates seated across were watching it,” the source said. Each coach has four CCTV cameras and all of them can be viewed from the monitor in the cabin of the Train Operators (TO).

An alert TO noticed one of the cameras not capturing images and checked out what had happened at the next station. “The sticker was removed and the visual feed of the incident captured by other cameras in the coach was sent to the Security team of BMRCL the same evening.

Based on the uniform they were wearing, we identified the school. The next morning when one of the students boarded the train at Jayanagar, he was taken to the station controller room. His family and school were apprised of the incident. The other boy involved in the incident has gone out of station,” he said.

The duo has been booked under Section 59 of the Metro Act. The boy’s family paid a fine of Rs 500 and he had been let off with a warning.

Under the Act, if any person commits any nuisance or vandalism or act of indecency wilfully or without excuse interferes in any way with the comfort of any passenger, the offence will be punishable

with a fine of up to Rs 500, his or her fare forfeited and the individual will be removed from the carriage.

