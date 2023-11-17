Body shaming takes violent turn in gym, youth attacked with knife  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Body shaming a 25-year-old skinny man inside a gym took a violent turn in the Hebbal area. The complainant was attacked by three persons inside the gym, located near Acharya College in RT Nagar.

The main accused, Mohammed Fahad, poked fun at the victim, Y Firoz Ahmed, to which the latter objected, leading to a verbal altercation and even fisticuffs. The accused called his brother and friend and they attacked Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Sunrise Colony in RT Nagar. He filed a complaint later.

The incident took place last Thursday, between 7 PM and 8.15 PM, at FitGainer Gym and Fitness Centre in Seethappa Layout, RT Nagar.

The three suspects are Mohammed Fahad, his brother Mohammed Faisal, and his friend Syed Akbar Pasha, all residents of the RT Nagar area.

Ahmed started going to the gym two months ago. Fahad is alleged to have been body-shaming Ahmed on a regular basis.

Chest workout

On the day of the incident, when Ahmed was working on his chest, Fahad started making fun of his narrow chest. Ahmed, who was fed up with the humiliation, started arguing with the accused when it took an ugly turn.

“It was the complainant who is said to have first hit Fahad. Angered by this, Fahad went home and returned with his brother and friend, and all three rushed into the gym and attacked him with a knife, other deadly weapons, and even bike keys. The others who were working out started running helter-skelter, and a few came to Ahmed’s rescue. After the accused left the premises, the complainant called his family members and was taken to a nearby private hospital,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

“The incident happened inside the gym premises. My other partner was at the gym at the time of the incident. Both Ahmed and Fahad were regulars. Ahmed was attacked with weapons brought from outside. The accused have not used any gym equipment to attack Ahmed,” Mastan, one of the owners

of the gym, told The New Indian Express.

The police have also taken the statements of one of the gym owners who witnessed the incident. Of the three, one has been taken into custody and a search for the other two is on.

Ahmed did not respond to calls by The New Indian Express. A case of attempt to murder (IPC 307), along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code, was registered against the three suspects.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Body shaming a 25-year-old skinny man inside a gym took a violent turn in the Hebbal area. The complainant was attacked by three persons inside the gym, located near Acharya College in RT Nagar. The main accused, Mohammed Fahad, poked fun at the victim, Y Firoz Ahmed, to which the latter objected, leading to a verbal altercation and even fisticuffs. The accused called his brother and friend and they attacked Firoz Ahmed, a resident of Sunrise Colony in RT Nagar. He filed a complaint later. The incident took place last Thursday, between 7 PM and 8.15 PM, at FitGainer Gym and Fitness Centre in Seethappa Layout, RT Nagar. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The three suspects are Mohammed Fahad, his brother Mohammed Faisal, and his friend Syed Akbar Pasha, all residents of the RT Nagar area. Ahmed started going to the gym two months ago. Fahad is alleged to have been body-shaming Ahmed on a regular basis. Chest workout On the day of the incident, when Ahmed was working on his chest, Fahad started making fun of his narrow chest. Ahmed, who was fed up with the humiliation, started arguing with the accused when it took an ugly turn. “It was the complainant who is said to have first hit Fahad. Angered by this, Fahad went home and returned with his brother and friend, and all three rushed into the gym and attacked him with a knife, other deadly weapons, and even bike keys. The others who were working out started running helter-skelter, and a few came to Ahmed’s rescue. After the accused left the premises, the complainant called his family members and was taken to a nearby private hospital,” said an officer who is part of investigations. “The incident happened inside the gym premises. My other partner was at the gym at the time of the incident. Both Ahmed and Fahad were regulars. Ahmed was attacked with weapons brought from outside. The accused have not used any gym equipment to attack Ahmed,” Mastan, one of the owners of the gym, told The New Indian Express. The police have also taken the statements of one of the gym owners who witnessed the incident. Of the three, one has been taken into custody and a search for the other two is on. Ahmed did not respond to calls by The New Indian Express. A case of attempt to murder (IPC 307), along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code, was registered against the three suspects. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp