Celebrating Bengaluru’s culinary maestros

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the dynamic realm of Indian gastronomy, a culinary renaissance has taken center stage, and Bengaluru stands as a vibrant hub, nurturing exceptional chefs who are reshaping the country’s culinary landscape. Their dedication to preserving tradition while exploring innovation is a testament to the exciting evolution of Indian cuisine.

Culinary Culture recently unveiled the second edition of #FoodSuperstars, a prestigious recognition of India’s top 30 chefs. Bengaluru proudly showcased its culinary prowess with four outstanding chefs earning a spot on the coveted list: chef Johnson Ebenezer, chef Vinesh Johny, chef Kavan Kuttappa, and chef Mythrayie Iyer.

Chef Johnson Ebenezer, the visionary behind Farmlore, a quaint dining haven championing the farm-to-table concept, has turned it into Bengaluru’s most captivating culinary hotspot. With a mere 18 seats, Farmlore offers an intimate dining experience that reflects Johnson’s passion for excellence. Pastry maestro Chef Vinesh Johny, leading Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, elevates dessert creation to an art form. His delicate and delectable creations not only delight patrons but also inspire aspiring chefs, making India a sweet haven for dessert enthusiasts.

Chef Kavan Kuttappa, the mastermind behind Naru Noodle Bar, India’s most sought-after dining destination, showcases his expertise in crafting the deepest, most flavourful broths. Kavan has garnered a devoted cult following for his culinary prowess. The young and dynamic chef Mythrayie Iyer, awarded Young Chef 2023, explores culinary frontiers with her international experiences. As the head chef of Bengaluru’s Farmlore, Mythrayie plays a pivotal role in crafting extraordinary culinary experiences. Among the other culinary luminaries, chef Regi Mathew’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari stands as one of Chennai’s finest, with a successful branch in Bengaluru.

Chef Suresh DC, a Bengaluru native, discovered his true calling in Goa with Hosa, bringing a unique flavour profile to the culinary scene. Chef Shri Bala, a self-taught chef with a background in chartered accountancy and law, has become a torchbearer for Tamil gastronomy with her notable pop-ups in Bengaluru. Raaj Sanghvi, CEO of Culinary Culture, emphasised the platform’s purpose in honouring and celebrating India’s chefs. #FoodSuperstars will always be about the chefs, recognising their contributions to bringing joy to our lives. “As these culinary luminaries from Bengaluru and beyond continue to push boundaries, their journey symbolises the ascent of a new generation of culinary stars in India, contributing to the rich tapestry of the nation’s ever-evolving food culture.

(The writers’ views are their own)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: In the dynamic realm of Indian gastronomy, a culinary renaissance has taken center stage, and Bengaluru stands as a vibrant hub, nurturing exceptional chefs who are reshaping the country’s culinary landscape. Their dedication to preserving tradition while exploring innovation is a testament to the exciting evolution of Indian cuisine. Culinary Culture recently unveiled the second edition of #FoodSuperstars, a prestigious recognition of India’s top 30 chefs. Bengaluru proudly showcased its culinary prowess with four outstanding chefs earning a spot on the coveted list: chef Johnson Ebenezer, chef Vinesh Johny, chef Kavan Kuttappa, and chef Mythrayie Iyer. Chef Johnson Ebenezer, the visionary behind Farmlore, a quaint dining haven championing the farm-to-table concept, has turned it into Bengaluru’s most captivating culinary hotspot. With a mere 18 seats, Farmlore offers an intimate dining experience that reflects Johnson’s passion for excellence. Pastry maestro Chef Vinesh Johny, leading Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, elevates dessert creation to an art form. His delicate and delectable creations not only delight patrons but also inspire aspiring chefs, making India a sweet haven for dessert enthusiasts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chef Kavan Kuttappa, the mastermind behind Naru Noodle Bar, India’s most sought-after dining destination, showcases his expertise in crafting the deepest, most flavourful broths. Kavan has garnered a devoted cult following for his culinary prowess. The young and dynamic chef Mythrayie Iyer, awarded Young Chef 2023, explores culinary frontiers with her international experiences. As the head chef of Bengaluru’s Farmlore, Mythrayie plays a pivotal role in crafting extraordinary culinary experiences. Among the other culinary luminaries, chef Regi Mathew’s Kappa Chakka Kandhari stands as one of Chennai’s finest, with a successful branch in Bengaluru. Chef Suresh DC, a Bengaluru native, discovered his true calling in Goa with Hosa, bringing a unique flavour profile to the culinary scene. Chef Shri Bala, a self-taught chef with a background in chartered accountancy and law, has become a torchbearer for Tamil gastronomy with her notable pop-ups in Bengaluru. Raaj Sanghvi, CEO of Culinary Culture, emphasised the platform’s purpose in honouring and celebrating India’s chefs. #FoodSuperstars will always be about the chefs, recognising their contributions to bringing joy to our lives. “As these culinary luminaries from Bengaluru and beyond continue to push boundaries, their journey symbolises the ascent of a new generation of culinary stars in India, contributing to the rich tapestry of the nation’s ever-evolving food culture. (The writers’ views are their own) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp