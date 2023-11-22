Relief package for suburban rail to be on lines of BMRCL

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has finalised the Compensation and Resettlement Package (CRP) for families that are likely to be impacted by the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). The package will be on similar lines as that of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), said sources at K-RIDE, which is implementing the Rs 15,767-crore project.

The 12-page CRP that has been approved, states, “The land to be acquired will be paid guidance value or market value of the land whichever is higher and market value of structures assessed by approved valuers, a 100% solatium on the above and 12% per annum additional market value.”

Slum-dwellers would be given Rs 5 lakh as a housing support grant, it said. Details on specific categories and the compensation plus the shifting allowance to be paid, and shifting allowance and one-time inconvenience allowance figure among them. For instance, an owner who loses his property and residential structure would be paid the following as shifting allowance: Up to 1,000 sq ft: Rs 25,000; 1,001 sq ft-1,500 sq ft: Rs 30,000; and more than 1,500 sq ft: Rs 35,000. The one-time inconvenience allowance payment would be Rs 70,000, the package said.

A senior K-RIDE official said, “It is a very good package and on the lines of Bengaluru Metro.” Almost 90% of the land to be utilised for BSRP will be provided by Indian Railways, and hence, the package that needs to be paid to private landowners who need to shift from their houses or hand over a part of it would be considerably less compared to BMRCL projects.

‘Survey underway’

“The survey is presently being done on the exact number of properties and the individuals who will be affected. The package to be offered needs to be kept ready so that they can be compensated quickly and that has been completed,” Special Deputy Commissioner (K-RIDE) DB Natesh told The New Indian Express.

Asked for specific details, Natesh said 40 houses were likely to be impacted at Jayaram Colony in Mathikere, which is a slum settlement. “We will be needing them for our Corridor-2 project (between Bennigenahalli and Chikkabanavara,” he said. Work has already begun on this stretch.

In connection with the Corridor-4 stretch (Heelalige to Rajanagunte), there are 138 properties that could be impacted near K R Pura. “We cannot specifically give the compensation figure as this varies depending on whether it is revenue land, BDA land or if the land’s Title is not in the individual’s name and so on,” the Special DC said.

