80 per cent of India’s districts hit by climate change

BENGALURU: “More than 80 per cent of the districts in the country are impacted by climate change,” said Vinay Kumar Dhadwal, Indira Gandhi Chair Professor of Environmental Science School of Natural Sciences and Engineering, National Institute of Advances Studies and former director, the Indian Institue of Space Science and Technology, ISRO.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day workshop on ‘Climate Resilience and Sustainable Development’ organised by Karnataka Science and Technology Academy here on Wednesday, Dhadwal said, “Carbon dioxide is getting released into the atmosphere in large quantities.

There is indiscriminate use of fossil fuels. Change in land use, forest destruction, nitrogen pollution and groundwater exploitation are alarming.” He called for the strict implementation of environmental protection measures.

Suggesting measures to curb pollution, he said, “To reduce pollution, people should shift to public transport and this should happen on a large scale. Freight should be transported mainly using rail and 
water transport.” 
 

