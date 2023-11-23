Home Cities Bengaluru

Action plan to tackle anaemia launched by Karnataka government

The state aims to make healthcare facilities available at people’s doorsteps. It will begin with a mass screening for anaemia and malnutrition, followed by strengthening the tracking and monitoring.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar launch the Anaemia Mukt Poushtika Karnataka Action Plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In alignment with the Anaemia Mukt Bharat campaign launched in 2019, the Karnataka government has announced the Anaemia Mukt Poushtika Karnataka Action Plan on Wednesday with an allocation of Rs 185.74 crores to implement it.  Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in association with the state women and child department aspires to make Karnataka free from anaemia  by 2025. He added that the state has taken serious steps to deal with anaemia. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the campaign on November 22, 2023 while highlighting that India’s malnutrition index is rising. The CM compared Gujarat with Karnataka and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rising malnutrition there despite being called a model state.   

The state aims to make healthcare facilities available at people’s doorsteps. The government plans to screen 52 lakh children of age 6-59 months, 58 lakh children between 5-9 years, 127 lakh adolescents of age 10-19 years, 12 lakh pregnant women, 11 lakh lactating mothers and 133 lakh women in the reproductive age group (20-49 years excluding pregnant women and lactating mothers). 

The anaemia screening programme will start within December 2023 and will be conducted in a phased manner. It will begin with a mass screening for anaemia and malnutrition, followed by strengthening the tracking and monitoring system. The state will also take measures to ensure proper diet supplements, de-worming and counselling services. 

It was emphasised that anaemia occurs when haemoglobin levels decrease in a person’s blood, primarily due to lack of nutrition. It causes fatigue and affects a person’s physical and mental development.  Minister of Women and Child Development, Laxmi Hebbalkar, added that they will be taking appropriate measures to tackle anaemia cases in the state and educate women and children about consuming nutritious food.
 

