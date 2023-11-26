Bengaluru police launch 24/7 helpline ‘We care’ to help those in distress

Rishita Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the increasing number of suicide cases in the city, South-East Division of the Bengaluru City Police has launched “We care,” a 24/7 helpline, aimed at providing support to those in distress.

The helpline offers assistance not only in Kannada but also in Hindi and English languages. This is because a large number of people, especially students, from other states reside in the areas under the division.

According to sources, this multilingual approach helps in effectively addressing the problems faced by those in distress.

CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Division, said, those in distress or their relatives/guardians can dial 8277946600 for help.

The number is also accessible on WhatsApp, providing people the option to choose the platform with which they are comfortable to share their agony and pain.

Baba said stress and anxiety impact people from all age groups. The city recorded 1,967 suicide cases from January to October. Some suicide cases could have been prevented if timely support was provided to the victims.

Creating a safe place

This initiative’s goal is to create a safe space where people feel comfortable to share their challenging experiences. Every problem has a solution, Baba said.

Fifty women from the Police Department have been trained at NIMHANS to handle mentally-challenging situations and anxiety. Initially, personnel would address issues over the phone.

As part of this initiative, police personnel will also assist those struggling with suicidal thoughts in accessing treatment after assessing the situation.

Helpline number: 8277946600

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: In view of the increasing number of suicide cases in the city, South-East Division of the Bengaluru City Police has launched “We care,” a 24/7 helpline, aimed at providing support to those in distress. The helpline offers assistance not only in Kannada but also in Hindi and English languages. This is because a large number of people, especially students, from other states reside in the areas under the division. According to sources, this multilingual approach helps in effectively addressing the problems faced by those in distress.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Division, said, those in distress or their relatives/guardians can dial 8277946600 for help. The number is also accessible on WhatsApp, providing people the option to choose the platform with which they are comfortable to share their agony and pain. Baba said stress and anxiety impact people from all age groups. The city recorded 1,967 suicide cases from January to October. Some suicide cases could have been prevented if timely support was provided to the victims. Creating a safe place This initiative’s goal is to create a safe space where people feel comfortable to share their challenging experiences. Every problem has a solution, Baba said. Fifty women from the Police Department have been trained at NIMHANS to handle mentally-challenging situations and anxiety. Initially, personnel would address issues over the phone. As part of this initiative, police personnel will also assist those struggling with suicidal thoughts in accessing treatment after assessing the situation. Helpline number: 8277946600 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp