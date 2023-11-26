Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman strangles toddler grandson, buries his body in Karnataka

Nagarathna told the police that Saroja always tried to feed inedible things to the baby, but never expected her to kill the baby.

Published: 26th November 2023

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A woman, unhappy with her daughter-in-law, strangled her grandson and buried the body in her field at Purtageri village in Gajendragad taluk on November 22. The incident came to light after two days.
It is said the accused grandmother, Saroja Gooli, was unhappy that her son Kalakesh and daughter-in-law Nagarathna had the baby too soon. Kalakesh and Nagarathna married in 2021 and the baby, Advik, was born in February 2023.

After the delivery, Nagarathna went to her parents’ house for a few months and had come to her in-laws’ house only a few days ago, the police complaint said. On November 22, Saroja is suspected to have fed her grandson some inedible stuff, strangled him and buried the body in her mango farm to destroy evidence. When Nagarathna returned home after domestic work, she could not find both Saroja and Advik. When asked, Saroja told her that she did not know where the baby was.

Suspecting foul play, Nagarathna filed a complaint at the Gajendragad police station. During the investigation, the police exhumed the body and sent it for postmortem on Friday night. Nagarathna told the police that Saroja always tried to feed inedible things to the baby, but never expected her to kill the baby.

A police officer said, “We have sent the body for a postmortem and are waiting for the report. A complaint has been registered under Sections 498a, 201 and 302.”

Gadag SP BS Nemagouda said, “We can confirm everything only after the postmortem report. We will carry out further investigation after we receive the report.”

