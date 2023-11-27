Viral fever surge creates snowball effect in Bengaluru, expect more ear infection cases 

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the city witnesses a constant bout of viral fever cases in the post-pandemic era, doctors have cautioned people about an expected rise in ear infection cases too, in the upcoming winter season. Though the frequency of viral fever cases rises alarmingly, during the weather changing months, it is now seen affecting people throughout the year. Earlier, diseases like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), dengue, chikungunya, conjunctivitis, malaria and stomach infections would see a rise during certain months, but now, they are in all year round.

Doctors explained that children suffering from viral fever are at a higher risk of suffering from ear infection. Dr Narendranath A, consultant, ENT specialist, Fortis Hospital, said that ear infection cases are expected to rise, especially among those who suffered from severe viral infections. “We have started seeing around 15 cases of people suffering from ear infection, on a daily basis.”

In certain cases, when a person suffers from throat pain, recurrent cold or cough, the infection gets transmitted to the middle part of the ear through a ventilation tube right behind the nose. The infection then ends up settling in the eardrum, causing ear pain.

Dr Rajath Athreya, senior consultant and HOD, Paediatrics and Neonatology, also said that around 4-5 severe ear infection cases are being seen these days. Children with adenoid hypertrophy and tonsillitis are more prone to suffering from ear infection. However, he also said several times it can be an overdiagnosis, as patients end up suffering from ear pain along with viral infections and are treated with certain medication.

Last year, it was not so severe, but constant circulation of the virus has resulted in an expected rise of 10-15 per cent in ear infection cases this year, said experts. Doctors alerted parents to be watchful of early symptoms like cold cough or ear pain to avoid infection which might last upto weeks. A person with ear pain can be treated within 8-10 days, if it leads to the ear discharge stage, it might take 15 days and in the perforation stage, the recovery might take weeks also.

